SIU earns national recognition as wheelchair friendly

Examples include power-assist restroom doors in the Student Services Building and the library, the paratransit program offered by Saluki Express and the Access Inclusive Recreation.

“We go beyond what other campuses provide,” Caringer said. “Virtually every part of our campus has adapted to or has some aspect that is inclusive for students with disabilities.”

“SIU is a campus that has shown others how inclusion of disabled students could be done,” Caringer said. Moreover, she emphasized that while this honor is in recognition of the university’s support of students who use wheelchairs, the office is dedicated to serving students with any type of disability, including mobility, sensory, learning, attention, autism, mental health and chronic health issues.

While SIU’s programs have changed throughout the years, the commitment remains strong and “the spirit that engendered that work remains and is seen in our campus culture of access,” Caringer said. “We plan to continue to improve our service delivery and offer more programs and services to students in the future. We continue to be a campus that says to disabled students, ‘Welcome to SIU. We’ve been expecting you.'”