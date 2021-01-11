SIU encourages students living on campus to take COVID-19 test upon moving in this weekend

CARBONDALE — In its continued efforts to reduce COVID-19 exposures on campus, Southern Illinois University Carbondale will start the semester by encouraging students moving into its residence halls to take a test for the virus when they move in.

According to a spokesperson for the university, the school plans to hold 45% of its classes online, but is still taking precautions as students return from winter break. Many have traveled, seen family or friends, and could have been exposed to the virus, which is why the school is asking those living in residence halls to test on Sunday.

“We are strongly encouraging every residential student to test when they arrive back on campus,” Lori Stettler, SIUC vice chancellor for student affairs, said Monday. Stettler said resident assistants and other housing staff will return Thursday and will be tested then, as well.