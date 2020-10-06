 Skip to main content
SIU extends tuition-free offer to transfer students with family incomes below $63,575
breaking top story

SIU extends tuition-free offer to transfer students with family incomes below $63,575

Study break

Ian Smith (left) and Amber Sanchez, both freshmen SIU students from Darian, enjoy free snow cones from the Student Programming Council at the fountain in the plaza by Faner Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 19, in Carbondale.

 Byron Hetzler

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University is extending its offer to cover all tuition and fees of some first-time students in 2021 to also include some transfer students.

In late September, the university announced its Saluki Commitment pledge to cover any remaining tuition and mandatory fees for first-time Illinois students with a family income below $63,575 who meet all eligibility criteria.

On Tuesday, SIU announced the pledge would also be extended to first-time transfer students enrolling full-time for the fall 2021 semester or thereafter.

'Game changer': SIU to cover tuition, fees for new students with family incomes below $63,575

In both categories, SIU plans to cover tuition and mandatory fees remaining after all eligible state and federal aid is applied, and students must also meet other limited academic, financial, age and residency requirements.

“Sometimes, there are gaps between what financial aid packages cover and the cost of attendance. Those gaps can be beyond the reach of many students and their families. We are committed to filling them,” SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin Lane said in a statement.

When the program was originally announced during September’s meeting of the SIU Board of Trustees, Lane called it a “game changer” for students and the university. Officials also said they expected the initiative to boost enrollment. “Family income should not be a barrier for any qualified student to attend SIU, whether the student is going to the college for the first time or transferring from another college or university,” Lane said Tuesday.

As well, Lane said the decision to extend the pledge to transfer students reflects the university’s collaboration with community colleges.

The program will cover four consecutive semesters for transfer students, and eight for first-time students.

To be eligible for the Saluki Transfer Commitment program, students must be dependent Illinois residents under age 24 who attended an Illinois high school, and have a GPA of 2.0 with 26 or more transferable credits. In addition to having a family income of less than $63,575, they must also have assets less than $50,000 based on a FASFA application and be eligible for federal financial aid.

Interested students should have a FAFSA on file with the university by Dec. 1, and apply for admission for the fall 2021 semester by March 1. Once accepted, students must enroll in a four-year degree program and maintain satisfactory academic progress.

molly.parker@thesouthern.com

618-351-5079

On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI ​

