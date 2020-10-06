SIU extends tuition-free offer to transfer students with family incomes below $63,575

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University is extending its offer to cover all tuition and fees of some first-time students in 2021 to also include some transfer students.

In late September, the university announced its Saluki Commitment pledge to cover any remaining tuition and mandatory fees for first-time Illinois students with a family income below $63,575 who meet all eligibility criteria.

On Tuesday, SIU announced the pledge would also be extended to first-time transfer students enrolling full-time for the fall 2021 semester or thereafter.

In both categories, SIU plans to cover tuition and mandatory fees remaining after all eligible state and federal aid is applied, and students must also meet other limited academic, financial, age and residency requirements.

“Sometimes, there are gaps between what financial aid packages cover and the cost of attendance. Those gaps can be beyond the reach of many students and their families. We are committed to filling them,” SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin Lane said in a statement.