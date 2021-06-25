SIU geology professor creates NYC museum exhibit on mineral evolution

CARBONDALE — A geology researcher at Southern Illinois University Carbondale has quite a story to tell: the history of minerals in the universe.

And he is telling it at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Daniel Hummer’s exhibit, which went on display in June, recounts the history of the original 12 minerals in the universe and how they evolved into thousands over billions of years, a relatively new approach in the field.

Hummer, assistant professor in the School of Earth Systems and Sustainability at SIU, received the offer to design the exhibit late in 2018. As the lead designer of the project, he began working on it in 2019, with an original scheduled opening in summer 2020. But the COVID-19 pandemic delayed all of that.

The exhibit describes how key events in geologic history gave birth to new minerals. Some such events include the universe’s first supernovae, the formation of Earth, the development of plate tectonics, the origin of life and the development of photosynthesis.

One of the key messages in the exhibit is that the story of life and the story of minerals are interconnected in ways that researchers never previously imagined, Hummer said.