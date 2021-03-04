SIU, JALC currently don't have plans to use U of I's saliva-based COVID-19 test

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University and John A. Logan College officials said they are not planning to use the recently FDA-authorized University of Illinois COVID-19 saliva test, even with state aid to get it.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday $20 million to bring the University of Illinois COVID-19 saliva test to state universities and colleges. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted Emergency Use Authorization to the covidSHIELD, developed by the U of I, for use beyond the school’s network. According to previous reporting, the saliva-based COVID-19 test has been administered more than 1.5 million times at universities in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield since it launched in 2020.

Pritzker said he would be dedicating $20 million in federal CARES Act funding to provide 1 million of the saliva-based tests to Illinois’ 12 public universities and 48 community colleges, Capitol News Illinois reported Monday.

Locally, this would mean Southern Illinois University Carbondale and John A. Logan College could be eligible to start using the saliva tests. When asked when and if SIU Carbondale would be using the new test, Kim Rendfeld, executive director of university marketing, said the school would look to Southern Illinois Healthcare to make the decision.

