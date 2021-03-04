SIU, JALC currently don't have plans to use U of I's saliva-based COVID-19 test

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University and John A. Logan College officials said they are not planning to use the recently FDA-authorized University of Illinois COVID-19 saliva test, even with state aid to get it.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday $20 million to bring the University of Illinois COVID-19 saliva test to state universities and colleges. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted Emergency Use Authorization to the covidSHIELD, developed by the U of I, for use beyond the school’s network. According to previous reporting, the saliva-based COVID-19 test has been administered more than 1.5 million times at universities in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield since it launched in 2020.
Pritzker said he would be dedicating $20 million in federal CARES Act funding to provide 1 million of the saliva-based tests to Illinois’ 12 public universities and 48 community colleges, Capitol News Illinois reported Monday.
Locally, this would mean Southern Illinois University Carbondale and John A. Logan College could be eligible to start using the saliva tests. When asked when and if SIU Carbondale would be using the new test, Kim Rendfeld, executive director of university marketing, said the school would look to Southern Illinois Healthcare to make the decision.
“The university has been monitoring the potential of using the U of I saliva test for months and would be open to exploring its use if we needed to make a change to our current plan," Renfeld wrote in a Tuesday email to The Southern. "However, the testing plan we have been using for months in partnership with SIH and Jackson County Health Department has proven to be extremely successful.”
Rosslind Rice, communications coordinator for Southern Illinois Healthcare, said Thursday that SIH does not plan to implement the saliva test at this time. Rice said SIH has seen good success with the PCR test, which she described as the current “gold standard” for testing. Rice also noted that since August, SIH has had an onsite lab for processing the PCR tests.
John A. Logan College spokesperson Steve O'Keefe was enthusiastic about the test, but said Tuesday there are no immediate plans to use it at the college.
“While we have not had direct involvement in the Governor's plan, we are grateful for his support to colleges and universities with testing,” O’Keefe wrote in an email Tuesday. “We will continue to work with the excellent staff at Bi-County as we await further information about the saliva-based test and its availability.”
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department officials had not returned two emails and a phone message by Thursday evening.
