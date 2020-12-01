SIU president breaks long tradition in moving his primary office from flagship Carbondale campus

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University System President Dan Mahony will leave his temporary home in Carbondale for Edwardsville early next year. He plans to spend the spring semester there before finding a permanent location in Springfield.

Mahony has had the two moves planned since he assumed the role of SIU president in March.

He said he picked Springfield to lay down roots for two reasons: it’s more neutral territory, and it gives him easier access to decision-makers in the state’s capital.

”With the president here in Carbondale, I think that creates some concerns both at Edwardsville and Carbondale, frankly,” Mahony recently told The Southern, in explaining his decision. “In Edwardsville, you’re seen as, I think, being biased towards Carbondale. And for those in Carbondale, then it creates some confusion about who is really in charge: Chancellor (Austin) Lane or myself.”