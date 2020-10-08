SIU research team wins second round of funding for water pollution mitigation

CARBONDALE — Faculty and student researchers at Southern Illinois University Carbondale have secured a second round of funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to develop a process that uses light to remove a contaminant from water.

The EPA announced last week that SIU will receive $75,000 for Phase II funding from its “People, Prosperity and the Planet” grant program. The research team, led by Jia Liu, assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering, in 2018 received a Phase I grant from the “P3” program for the team’s work on the project titled “PFAS Removal by Photocatalysis for Water Re-use.” PFAS stands for polyfluoroalkyl. Such substances have made life easier in many ways, from being key ingredients in firefighting substances and waterproof, breathable fabrics to food packaging and Teflon products.

But scientists also have noted these substances stick around in the environment long after being used. This, among other factors, gives PFAS the potential to build up in the bodies of living organisms, where they might potentially cause adverse effects. The EPA is taking special note of the issue, announcing drinking water health advisories when higher levels are detected and putting them on its list for further study.