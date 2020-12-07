SIU researcher reveals clues to controlling invasive carp: its ear bones

There was evidence of grass carp reproducing in two tributaries of Lake Erie in northwestern Ohio. However, no evidence of spawning has been found yet in several other tributaries to Lake Erie and the other Great Lakes, even though they are considered suitable for grass carp reproduction.

“One of our goals was to determine the extent to which the expanding population of grass carp in the Great Lakes is primarily supported by continued introductions from outside of the Great Lakes watershed versus natural reproduction by fish already present in the Great Lakes, as a result of prior introductions,” Whitledge said. “We also wanted to know whether otolith chemistry would show any evidence of grass carp reproducing in rivers other than the two in Ohio where eggs and larvae have been collected so far.”

The team examined otoliths from grass carp captured by U.S. or Canadian federal, state or provincial natural resource agencies, which stay vigilant for their presence in various Great Lakes locations and tributaries. They also used fish caught by commercial and recreational fishers.

The bone, which aids the fish in hearing and balance, primarily is composed of calcium carbonate and grows throughout the fish’s lifetime, resulting in growth rings such as those found in a tree. That means it maintains important information about its environment and origin.