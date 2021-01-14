SIU researchers discover new, dominant variant of US COVID-19 virus

Sometimes variants disappear shortly after they emerge, while others hang around. Scientists worldwide have identified multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The culprit is a type of coronavirus, which encompasses a large family of viruses. Viewed under an electron microscope, the virus exhibits spiky, crown-like structures that give it its name. As the virus mutates, it can cause changes in those structures.

Variants appearing worldwide

Some variants identified so far include one discovered in the United Kingdom with an unusually large number of mutations. The variant, discovered in September, appears to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, though there currently is no evidence that it is any more deadly than others. The variant now exists in other countries, including the United States and Canada.

Scientists in South Africa detected another variant in October. This one shares some mutations with the U.K. variant, and it too seems to spread more easily than the original virus — though again, there currently is no evidence that it is any more deadly than others.