SIU researchers get grant to study COVID-19 genome, track it through population

CARBONDALE — Although “COVID-19” is probably 2020’s most common term, many wrongly believe it refers to a specific “bug” that causes myriad symptoms ranging from fairly mild to deadly.

Researchers know the term actually encompasses a constantly evolving and varying virus that changes as it moves through populations over time. Understanding those changes can tell scientists many things, from its origins to the way it spreads to what it might do next, and unlocking those secrets using genetics and tracking technology is the goal of two researchers at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Keith Gagnon, associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry in SIU’s College of Agricultural, Life and Physical Sciences, and Koushik Sinha, assistant professor of computer science in the School of Computing, will work on a one-year, $500,000 project. The work is aimed at improving understanding of the virus, with SIU receiving about $360,000 of the money.

Their work is a project of the Chicago Coronavirus Assessment Network (Chicago CAN), an initiative supported by the Walder Foundation.