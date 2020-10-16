SIU rolls out the red carpet for Southern Illinois students in effort to boost local enrollment

Students enrolling from those 17 Southern Illinois counties have consistently made up about 20% of overall enrollment. And while the local losses are apparent, another caveat to the statistics is that Southern Illinois high schools and some community colleges have also been shrinking in size alongside SIU, producing smaller graduating classes from which universities are competing for students.

Still, Lane sees an opportunity for the university — and for the local students it hopes to recruit. He hopes to first stabilize and then grow enrollment, while also opening students' eyes to the opportunity that exists in their backyard.

In the months and years ahead, Lane said it’s his intention to personally roll out the red carpet for Southern Illinois graduates considering the pursuit of a college degree. He plans to not only send his staff to area high school achievement events, but also show up himself to hand out scholarships and meet one-on-one with prospective students.