SIU’s Gary Kelly wins national educators distinguished service award

CARBONDALE — Gary Kelly’s career began in the classroom some 36 years ago.

After serving as a teacher, coach and administrator at various levels, the man — who is now a member of the Southern Illinois University Carbondale faculty — has earned a national award for a lifetime of contributions to the field of education.

Kelly is a recipient of a Distinguished Service Award from AASA, The School Superintendents Association.

Daniel A. Domenech, executive director of AASA, calls Kelly and his two co-winners “champions for children.”

The award recognizes educators for bringing honor to themselves, their colleagues and profession due to their service and contributions to the field of education through public advocacy, writing, service, activities with the state and location professional association and other actions. The winners were recognized during the AASA annual conference, held virtually in 2021.

Shares the credit

Kelly said he was flattered to be nominated for the award by colleagues from the Chicago area and pleased to win but insists that the award is actually a shared credit.