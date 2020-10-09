SIU seeking feedback for strategic plan to carry it into the years ahead

Once the committee has created goals for the system, further input from campus communities and the greater region will be sought in virtual town-hall style meetings. Mahony said his goal is to have the plan in place by spring.

He also intends for it to be a living document — not one that is created and never cracked open again. SIU campus leaders will be charged with outlining objectives and metrics tied to achieving and measuring goals. Mahony said it’s not clear yet how many years the plan will cover, as that’s dependent upon the committee’s recommendation. But it’s also not a critical point to him.

“Whether the plan is five or ten years, in some ways to me doesn’t matter,” he said. “It’s more about, are we constantly, at least on an annual basis, taking a look at are we making progress, are we not making progress, what do we have to change in order to make progress in the areas where we’re not.”

Carbondale Chancellor Austin Lane, who started on the job in July, said the strategic planning work ongoing locally under his direction will fit squarely into the overall plan under development for the entire system. Lane said he started holding virtual listening sessions with various Carbondale-affiliated constituency groups beginning two weeks ago, and plans to continue those conversations through the spring semester.