SIU student leaders want to start semester remotely amid COVID-19 test mandate

CARBONDALE — Dianah McGreehan, president of Graduate and Professional Student Council, SIU Student Trustee Shaylee Clinton and Isaiah Overton, president of Undergraduate Student Government, say students want a safe return to in-person learning for spring semester.

“Students want to be safe and confident when returning to school somewhere, but the best way is to go virtual the first week or first two weeks of the semester,” Clinton said Tuesday afternoon.

Each student stressed that they have not polled their constituents or talked to a lot of students, but that this is their own opinions with input from students who contacted them.

“Students want the best school experience possible, but they want to do that safely,” Overton said.

In a Dec. 22 email to the campus, SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane announced the university would be requiring testing of all students, faculty and staff, even for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they could return for classes.

On Dec. 30, SIU announced it was adding a day for COVID testing to accommodate the need to test all on-campus employees and students. The testing schedule for the first two weeks of January is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, and from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Faculty, staff and students who are vaccinated must test once. Those who are not vaccinated will be required to test each week, per the governor’s executive order.

McGreehan was tested Monday for COVID-19 at SIU.

“They tested 1,500 people yesterday. At one point, 150 people were in line,” she said.

McGreehan said at that pace, that would only be 4,500 people tested over three days ahead of the first day of school next week.

SIU has about 11,000 students. That number does not include faculty and staff.

“Do the math. It just doesn’t add up,” McGreehan said.

She said that problem does not include the students who have not checked their emails for instructions, especially undergraduates. They may not know what needs to happen as soon as they return to campus.

McGreehan has looked at what other campuses are doing to return to in-person learning for spring semester. She said University of Illinois, Illinois State and other universities are opening virtually the first week or two of the semester to allow everyone to be tested for COVID.

These student leaders hope SIU will do the same thing.

Many of the students McGreehan represents also serve as university faculty or staff. They not only want to get tested quickly, they want their classrooms to be safe. She said the first week of classes tend to be going over the class syllabus and expectations and an introductory lesson or two. Those items are more easily done virtually.

McGreehan quickly added some professors believe they need to teach face to face, such as automotive or dance professors. Exceptions can be made to allow those classes to meet in person.

SIUC Faculty Association, Non-Tenure Track Union and Graduate Associates United met with administrators Monday for impact bargaining on the conditions of reopening for spring semester. They will meet again Wednesday.

Student leaders believe the extra time before in-person learning will give everyone the chance to be tested.

