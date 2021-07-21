SIU students win NASA contest to design mining robots for the moon

SIU’s division included colleges and universities that competed by submitting designs and papers virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions on each campus.

“Our team does hope to participate in the other robotic mining competition, designing and actually building the robot, in the upcoming 2021-2022 cycle,” Lindsay said.

Even though the competition this time around was virtual, the team members still built a physical prototype, which served many purposes.

“It was built as a way for us to make sure that our virtual design was physically viable,” Lindsay said. “It allowed our team to maintain a working knowledge of the machinery we will need to use in making a full robot in the fall, and hopefully part of the prototype will be usable as a basis for the full robot when we start working on it,”

Bruce DeRuntz, professor in the School of Applied Engineering and Technology and faculty adviser to the team, said the competition prepares new engineers by giving them a very difficult problem that cannot be solved by any one person.