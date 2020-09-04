SIU study, video aim to help preschoolers practice pandemic safety

A proposal by DiLalla and Clare Gibson, a Canadian video artist, was one of just 10 interdisciplinary team projects selected for funding in the #SciCommMake competition. They received $1,000 to create the “COVID-19 Spread and Healthy Behaviors for Preschoolers” video project. The competition, hosted by Sigma Xi, the scientific research honor society, and Science Talk, was developed to encourage projects that help the public connect with science.

“The purpose of this project is to present important information to preschool children about how to stay safe during this pandemic, but we are doing it in a way that should be fun — and funny — to them,” said DiLalla, a professor with appointments in SIU School of Medicine’s Department of Family and Community Medicine and SIU Carbondale’s Psychology department. “This will help them remember what to do without fear. We hope that they will take this information home to their families and in this way spread the feeling that we can behave in a safe way and still have fun.”