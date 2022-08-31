SIU Women’s Resource Center hosts its first annual Women of Action awards ceremony

CARBONDALE – On Tuesday night, some faculty, staff, and students at Southern Illinois University gathered to attend the first Women of Action awards ceremony in the student center’s ballrooms.

Most people were there in support of women across the campus and a handful of women were there to receive awards. Dr. Renada Greer, Ms. Bethany Peppers, and the Women’s Resource Center are whom to thank for last night's event.

The opening remarks were shared by Bethany Peppers, coordinator for the Women’s Resource Center and Assistant Director at the office of student engagement. Peppers said she wanted a chance to start the semester acknowledging the work women across the campus have accomplished.

“I wanted something that would highlight women at the beginning of the year … we have many things that we do to celebrate individuals but nothing that is geared specifically toward women,” she said.

Peppers explained that the Women’s Resource Center does a lot of advocating for the community across campus, but there is never a chance to change the focus to the ones who are doing the work.

It’s important to her to give those individuals a spotlight so they know their work for the SIU community does not go unnoticed.

“We should not overlook those individuals, because the work isn’t easy,” she said. “Highlighting people who are in the communities was really important to me on campus and in the community,” Peppers said.

The Women’s Resource Center had a committee come up with the various awards they gave away on Tuesday. They wanted to recognize women who have been here for over seven years making strides at SIU. The committee also wanted a chance to recognize the new people who are already making an impact.

“Highlighting our students was really important, they do a lot of the work that keeps people going. They support students from a peer level,” Peppers said. “That peer mentorship that they can give is something that is of value to our students that we [have] seen.”

Shortly after Pepper’s made her introductions, she shared a video of Chancellor Austin Lane, congratulating all the women and apologizing for not being in attendance.

Ms. Avian Wilkins greeted the crowd and introduced the keynote speaker Dr. Jaime Franco, an associate professor at the John F. Kennedy School of psychology.

Dr. Franco shared encouraging words with the audience, explaining that she is just grateful to share this space with these accomplished women.

“I honor you and feel really proud to be in this room among you,” Franco said.

Dr. Paul Frazier, the Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion spoke with Dr. Greer before it was time to eat, and thanked Dr. Franco for coming with a token of appreciation.

Crystals Catering from Herrin was provided for dinner.

Peppers and Dr. Greer began the awards ceremony, after thanking Provost Dr. Meera Komarraju for her leadership and service throughout the years. Afterward, they gave out five honorable awards:

Women of Inspiration - Dr. Abby Bilderback, Director of Counseling and Psychological Services

Ascend Award - Camille Davidson, Dean of School of Law

Empowering Youth - Jessica Murphy

Champion of Change - Dr. Linda Flowers, president of Carbondale’s NAACP

Student award Above and Beyond - Grace Gunn, coordinator of Black Affairs Council.

Peppers hopes that attendees of the event recognize after tonight that they are not alone and the work they put in will not go unnoticed.