SIUC sees dip in spring enrollment, but administrators remain optimistic

CARBONDALE — Administrators from Southern Illinois University Carbondale are enthusiastic about its spring retention numbers, although campus enrollment is down overall for the spring semester compared to last year.

A news release announcing the spring enrollment numbers Thursday said this semester, the university has 36% more freshmen than it did last year — 1,056 total this year, with 60 of them first-time students. The release states that about 85% of first-time freshmen who enrolled at SIU Carbondale in the fall returned in the spring.

However, campus enrollment is down overall compared to this time last year — 10,378 currently, compared with 10,779 in spring 2020, according to the numbers released by the university. This represents a decline of 3.7% overall. The university continues to dig its way out of consistent dips in enrollment numbers. Previous reporting by The Southern in 2020 said enrollment has dropped between about 8% and 12% in each of the previous four years.

Austin Lane, the SIU Carbondale chancellor, said that spring enrollment is traditionally significantly lower than the fall due to December graduation. About 870 students graduated in December 2020. Fall 2020 enrollment was 11,366, according to the university news release.