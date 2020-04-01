So your school is practicing remote learning. What does it mean?

“We continue to be awed by the phenomenal creativity, resilience, empathy, and problem-solving prowess of Illinois’ educators, administrators, and students,” Ayala said in a news release. “The stories we see every day on social media, in the news, and in our email show us just how focused our educators are on supporting our children in this time of crisis.”

The full remote learning recommendations can be viewed at www.isbe.net/Documents/RL-Recommendations-3-27-20.pdf.

Schools are also allotted up to five “Remote Learning Planning Days” after March 30 to plan in partnership with their collective bargaining units.

The remote learning and planning days count as actual student attendance days toward the required minimum for a school year and will not need to be made up, just like “Act of God” days, which is how canceled school days were counted from March 17 to March 30.

Teachers and other public school staff will continue to be paid as part of a deal between education associations and unions negotiated by the Pritzker administration and ISBE, and state funding from the evidence-based formula will be unaffected.

The same executive order pertaining to remote learning days also canceled testing requirements in the state, including for the SAT.