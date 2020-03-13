You are the owner of this article.
Southeastern Illinois College extends spring break, moves to remote learning for two-week minimum
Southeastern Illinois College extends spring break, moves to remote learning for two-week minimum

Southeastern Illinois College
HARRISBURG — Southeastern Illinois College joins a growing number of public institutions of higher education extending their spring breaks and moving classes to distance learning platforms in response to novel coronavirus concerns.

The community college based in Harrisburg announced Friday that the college has canceled all college classes, functions and events scheduled for next week.

Students were expected to return to campus Monday, but instead will resume classes the following week, on Monday, March 23.

Faculty and staff are expected to report to work on Monday to plan to transition to remote learning for a minimum of two weeks, the college said in a statement.

Students should check their SIC email regularly for details from their instructors about how to participate in their classes in an alternative format.

Further, registration for summer and fall semesters has been postponed until April 6, when normal operations should resume, the college said. Questions about SIC’s coronavirus response plans should be directed to advising@sic.edu for current students, and addmissions@sic.edu for new students.

