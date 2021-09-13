Southern Illinois community college leaders unite in call for vaccinations

College leaders are renewing calls for vaccinations as their institutions work to meet state requirements that all students and employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo regular testing.

In a joint press release, the presidents of John A. Logan College, Kaskaskia College, Rend Lake College, Shawnee Community College and Southeastern Illinois College presented a unified front when it comes to COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

“While each of our campuses will implement procedures that best fit our campus communities, it is essential to recognize that we are unified in our message and our adherence to state and federal guidance and orders regarding vaccination and testing. It is vital to note that we are unified in ensuring our students and staff can visit our campuses, knowing that their safety is our top priority,” the release said.

The release was signed by Kaskaskia’s George Evans, Kirk Overstreet of John A. Logan College, Jonah Rice of Southeastern Illinois College, Rend Lake College President Terry Wilkerson and Tim Taylor of Shawnee Community College, said.