Southern Illinois community college leaders unite in call for vaccinations

College leaders are renewing calls for vaccinations as their institutions work to meet state requirements that all students and employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo regular testing.
In a joint press release, the presidents of John A. Logan College, Kaskaskia College, Rend Lake College, Shawnee Community College and Southeastern Illinois College presented a unified front when it comes to COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
“While each of our campuses will implement procedures that best fit our campus communities, it is essential to recognize that we are unified in our message and our adherence to state and federal guidance and orders regarding vaccination and testing. It is vital to note that we are unified in ensuring our students and staff can visit our campuses, knowing that their safety is our top priority,” the release said.
The release was signed by Kaskaskia’s George Evans, Kirk Overstreet of John A. Logan College, Jonah Rice of Southeastern Illinois College, Rend Lake College President Terry Wilkerson and Tim Taylor of Shawnee Community College, said.
The statement continued: “We, as presidents, are in agreement that the best and safest way for our campuses to continue providing face-to-face learning and services is for our communities to get vaccinated against this virus. For over a year, we waited while the vaccinations were developed and tested."
Since May of this year, campuses have held vaccination clinics and worked with our local county health departments and the medical community to promote and provide vaccination, the release stated. The vaccines have been shown to successfully mitigate the virus and the duration and severity of the virus in rare breakthrough cases.
"We as a collective believe that the science behind the vaccines and the widespread vaccination efforts will allow us to stay face-to-face on our campuses and in our communities. This message is not about politics, we are educators, and our ultimate goal is to ensure our students succeed while also keeping everyone safe," they wrote.
The colleges, which include all or parts of 20 counties in the lower one-third of Illinois, called the rate of COVID-19 transmissions in the area “dangerously high,” and said that the colleges intend to work together and provide assistance to one another.
Officials at John A. Logan College, Shawnee Community College and Southeastern Illinois College did not respond to The Southern’s request for additional comments.