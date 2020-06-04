Southern Illinois community colleges announce reopening plans

Student workers will be allowed to start working on June 8.

Currently, all contact with students for counseling, registration, advising and other general consultation will be done through virtual teleconference or Zoom meetings only.

All classes will be online this summer except for those CTE students who are finishing spring semester requirements. CTE students will be contacted by instructors with specific instructions.

All community education classes and activities, except those that are online, are canceled for June. The Fitness Center will be closed during June, except for online courses and activities. A decision on activities for July will be made later, according to JALC's website.

The SIH Walk-In Clinic remains closed.

The facility staff have been busy preparing for the safe return of employees by increasing the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting.

Entry into the campus buildings connected via enclosed walkways will be limited to the East Wing (coffee shop) entry, F Wing (conference center) entry, G Building, and the Communications Wing entries. Entrances to buildings not connected via enclosed walkways will be restricted to a single entry point. The West Entry (Bell Tower) will be closed due to construction this summer.