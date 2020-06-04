Southern Illinois community colleges announce reopening plans

Local community colleges are working under guidelines from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to prepare to reopen their campuses.
Southeastern Illinois College plans to return to in-person classes beginning Aug. 17 with the start of fall semester.
SIC will open key work areas beginning Monday, June 8. Students and members of the public will not be allowed on campus in Harrisburg or Carmi during the following three weeks to give staff time to prepare for a planned, phased reopening for the fall, according to a news release from the college.
The SIC summer semester, which also begins June 8, will be completely remote, including lab courses.
Staff who are permitted on campus in June will work two-day rotations within each department. Proper protocols will be followed, such as social distancing, wearing of masks and self-monitoring of sickness, and reporting measures will be in place.
Multiple hand-washing stations and sanitizing stations will be placed all over campus. Remodeling and upgrades to some classrooms and lecture halls are being completed this summer to increase safety.
SIC will finalize plans for reopening the Mary Jo Oldham Center for Child Study in the fall for its youngest students. Plans will be announced later.
Beginning June 29, SIC will allow students on campus by appointment only while practicing safe protocols, according to the release.
SIC will follow the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) recommendations for student athletes.
On Aug. 3, SIC will return to regular operational days and times with the allowance of a modified work schedule by area.
On-campus classes will resume with the fall semester, which starts Aug. 17. Classes will be modified according to the college's Return to Campus Plan. After the Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 25 to 27, SIC plans to revert to all-remote and online learning because Thanksgiving is traditionally a time for many to travel. Travel increases the risk for germs to spread.
Some events and activities will take place during the post-Thanksgiving break, to be approved on a case-by-case basis.
As more updates and protocols become available, they will be posted to the SIC website: www.sic.edu.
Registration for fall is underway. Current students can visit https://my.sic.edu/ics to register. New or continuing students can contact advising@sic.edu or call 618-252-5400, ext. 4130 to start the registration process.
Shawnee Community College faculty and staff will continue working remotely, and summer semester classes, which began June 1, will remain online, according to a news release from the school. Currently, no students or members of the general public are allowed on campus or in any SCC Extension site without prior approval.
Some college personnel will be allowed to return to campus on a limited basis. Any visitors, including prospective or current students who need to visit main campus or an extension center, should contact the school for details regarding visits.
When the fall term begins on Aug. 17, classes will be offered in a variety of formats, including fully online courses as well as hybrid courses that ensure some face-to-face time with the instructor while ensuring that social distancing guidelines are followed, the release states.
Safety guidelines for all people on campus will include health evaluations, social distancing practices, required face covering/mask, and other protective measures that comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Registration for fall semester is underway. Visit the college website, shawneecc.edu, or call 618-634-3200 for registration information.
John A Logan College offices will be open each day from 8 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Thursday, beginning June 8, according to the college's website. To facilitate social distancing and other protective measures, not all employees will work at the same time, but every employee will work. Vice presidents and/or supervisors will provide more information to employees.
During summer semester, all required protective equipment and procedures will be followed by everyone coming onto campus, including employees, students and visitors.
Student workers will be allowed to start working on June 8.
Currently, all contact with students for counseling, registration, advising and other general consultation will be done through virtual teleconference or Zoom meetings only.
All classes will be online this summer except for those CTE students who are finishing spring semester requirements. CTE students will be contacted by instructors with specific instructions.
All community education classes and activities, except those that are online, are canceled for June. The Fitness Center will be closed during June, except for online courses and activities. A decision on activities for July will be made later, according to JALC's website.
The SIH Walk-In Clinic remains closed.
The facility staff have been busy preparing for the safe return of employees by increasing the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting.
Entry into the campus buildings connected via enclosed walkways will be limited to the East Wing (coffee shop) entry, F Wing (conference center) entry, G Building, and the Communications Wing entries. Entrances to buildings not connected via enclosed walkways will be restricted to a single entry point. The West Entry (Bell Tower) will be closed due to construction this summer.
Entries will be staffed by student workers from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. At these entry points, everyone will be reminded of PPE use and social distancing requirements. PPE will be provided to those who do not have them. The facility department has face masks, gloves and a limited supply of sneeze guards for high public interaction locations.
No food service will be available during the summer.
More information is available at jalc.edu.
