Southern Illinois community colleges unveil plans to welcome back students in the fall amid pandemic

“While we do not have all the answers just yet to this evolving situation, we want you to know we are diligently working on these items and many more to plan and announce our fall 2020 academic schedule in the near future,” she said.

Pecord said that John A. Logan College’s top priority with its planning “is to provide a quality education in a safe environment.” Currently, she said, administrators are collaborating with faculty and staff to create a schedule that aims to best meet the needs of students. She said that while some courses may convert to an online format, many subjects are better experienced in a face-to-face environment. Therefore, she said that JALC’s goal is to provide a semester that offers students a variety of class formats from which to choose: traditional online classes, online classes with a scheduled, live broadcast with an instructor, hybrid courses and primarily lab courses that meet face-to-face in a socially distanced environment.

She said that JALC is “hopeful” that Illinois will remain in Phase 4 of the state’s Restore Illinois plan. In this phase, schools are allowed to hold in-person classes with restrictions. “But we are also planning our response should this change,” Pecord said, echoing a sentiment shared by other community colleges, as well.

Pecord noted that this time presents many challenges, but concluded on an optimistic note. “Together, we will get through this experience and will be stronger on the other side,” she said.

