Southern Illinois law enforcement officers joining Monday panel on 'Policing in the 21st Century'

Some of the topics they plan to discuss include drug trafficking, community policing, women and diversity in policing, and education and recruitment of officers. There will also be discussion around cultural differences in communities and how they affect policing and community relations, what courts can do to provide alternatives to probation and confinement, and needed changes in the criminal justice system to better serve the public.

Members of the panel will also take questions from the public. Howard said he welcomes discussion on current affairs such as the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, which prompted protests across the country and renewed calls to reduce funding for police departments and reallocate savings to social service agencies.

Howard said that he typically invites guest speakers to his criminal justice classes at Shawnee, and often opens them up for community attendance. But with COVID-19 challenging the ability to have guests to campus, Howard said he decided to host a virtual forum. Anyone who has ever asked, “What kind of person should become a law enforcement officer?” or who has questions about the changing world of modern policing is encouraged to tune in for the discussion.

The forum is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.