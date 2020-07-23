Southern Illinois law enforcement officers joining Monday panel on 'Policing in the 21st Century'

ULLIN — Eric Howard, a De Soto Police officer and criminal justice instructor at Shawnee Community College, believes that some of the distrust of law enforcement that exists could be alleviated by better communication with the public.
“I think the public should know who their police officers are,” Howard said. “They should know them by name. They should know a little bit about them. And there shouldn’t be any kind of divide. So that’s what we’re striving for.”
Bridging police-community understanding is also the idea behind a virtual public forum, organized by Howard, that Shawnee Community College is hosting next week titled “Policing in the 21st Century.”
Area law enforcement officers scheduled to speak at the forum include Howard; Freeman Johnson, a Nassau-native who spent 25 years as a detective in the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas and currently operates the Caribbean Hut in Cambria; Stanton Diggs, a retired Illinois State Police trooper and instructor and chief of police at John A. Logan College; Assistant Johnston City Chief of Police JD Barter; Officer Aaron Brown with the Mounds Police Department; and Officer Stacy Sperling, with the Carterville and Crainville police departments.
Attorney Joe Cervantez, who previously worked for the Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office and is running for Jackson County State’s Attorney, is also a guest speaker.
Some of the topics they plan to discuss include drug trafficking, community policing, women and diversity in policing, and education and recruitment of officers. There will also be discussion around cultural differences in communities and how they affect policing and community relations, what courts can do to provide alternatives to probation and confinement, and needed changes in the criminal justice system to better serve the public.
Members of the panel will also take questions from the public. Howard said he welcomes discussion on current affairs such as the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, which prompted protests across the country and renewed calls to reduce funding for police departments and reallocate savings to social service agencies.
Howard said that he typically invites guest speakers to his criminal justice classes at Shawnee, and often opens them up for community attendance. But with COVID-19 challenging the ability to have guests to campus, Howard said he decided to host a virtual forum. Anyone who has ever asked, “What kind of person should become a law enforcement officer?” or who has questions about the changing world of modern policing is encouraged to tune in for the discussion.
The forum is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.
Individuals wanting to join via Zoom, and have an opportunity to ask live questions, are asked to email melissaal@shawneecc.edu to register.
Registration can also be completed by filling out and emailing her this form.
Additionally, Shawnee Community College plans to live stream the forum on its Facebook page. Watching it there does not require registration.
