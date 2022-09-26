Southern Illinois native and civil rights activist Helen Williams honored by Purdue University

Helen Bass Williams had many roles in her lifetime.

50 years ago, Williams became the first African American professor at Purdue University. She played a leading role in establishing the Learning Center, now called the Academic Success Center, on the West Lafayette campus.

On Aug. 5, Purdue’s Board of Trustees approved changing the name of that facility to the Helen Bass Williams Academic Success Center.

Williams worked at Purdue from 1968 to 1978. She was an assistant professor in French and served as an academic counselor for minority students in the School of Humanities, Social Science and Education. While there, she helped create the Africana studies program (now the African American studies program) and the Black Cultural Center.

Williams was born on March 29, 1916, in Dewmaine, the only daughter of Lillian (Spears) and Homer Kelley.

She had connections to community activism and politics through her family. Her father was an elected official in the United Mine Workers of America, and her mother was active in her community and in politics. Her great-grandfather was a sub-conductor on the Underground Railroad in Illinois.

Williams was educated as both a teacher and healthcare worker. She earned a teaching certificate from Southern Illinois Normal University in Carbondale in 1937 and a Bachelor of Arts from Southern Illinois University, majoring in French and elementary education in 1942. Williams earned two master’s degrees, one in public health from North Carolina College at Durham in 1950 and the other in French from SIU in 1964.

While living in Southern Illinois, Williams served as the principal of Dewmaine Elementary School from 1937 to 1940 and taught at Mount Carbon Grade School from 1940 to 1941.

Williams moved to Columbia, South Carolina, in 1950, where she worked at the South Carolina Tuberculosis Association before joining the faculty at Benedict College, a historically Black college, in 1956.

While at Benedict College, Williams became involved with the Highlander Folk School, a social justice education center. At Highlander, she worked as a recruiter and served as a board member alongside legendary civil rights activists such as Septima Clark, Rosa Parks and Esau Jenkins.

In 1964, Williams moved to Jackson, Mississippi where she worked as a teacher and health director while continuing her activism as a civil rights leader. Williams taught at Tougaloo College, a historically black, coeducational four-year liberal arts institution that was at the forefront of the civil rights movement from 1964-1967.

While at Tougaloo, Williams contributed to early mobilizations efforts for Head Start Programs in Mississippi by writing grants and educating teachers. She also served as the health director for the Child Development Group of Mississippi, one of the first Head Start programs in the state.

Dr. Mary O'Hara of Carbondale spoke at the dedication of the Helen Bass Williams Academic Success Center. O'Hara was a close friend of Williams. They met in 1984 at the Southern Counties Action Movement's (SCAM) annual meeting and developed a strong personal relationship. They remained close friends until Williams' death in 1991.

O'Hara wrote her PhD dissertation, titled "Let it fly: The legacy of Helen Bass Williams," on Williams' life experiences and her contributions to the civil rights movement in the United States.