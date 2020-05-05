× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CARRIER MILLS — Bryce Jerrell squinted as morning sunlight washed over him while he lined up dozens of yard signs in front of Carrier Mills-Stonefort High School early Friday morning. Each sign he drove into the ground had the name of one of the school’s 34 class of 2020 seniors.

Jerrell serves as the district superintendent and high school principal for the school of nearly 130 in Saline County. Throughout his time as an administrator, he’s formed a special bond with this graduating class — starting out as a grade school administrator and “graduating” into his current position when the class of 2020 moved onto their freshman year of high school.

As the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic crept into the rural community, including the cancellation of in-person classes, spring sports and ultimately traditional graduation ceremonies, Jerrell said the community has rallied behind the class of 2020 in honoring them and celebrating their accomplishments.

Despite cancellations of traditional in-person graduation ceremonies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, schools and communities are finding alternative ways to honor their graduating students while staying safe.

Carrier Mills-Stonefort CUSD 2 bought every senior a yard sign to be displayed. Additionally, they have been collecting cards to give to their seniors. Their efforts will culminate in a socially-distanced parade at 6 p.m. May 8 where WBEQ, the local radio station, will announce each graduating student and their accomplishments and scholarships. Jerrell also writes spotlights for each graduating senior that are published in their local newspaper.

Graduating students across the country have been grappling with the challenges COVID-19 has brought to the second half of their school year. The challenges posed by the pandemic are ones that the students will overcome as they have overcome others in the past, Jerrell said.

The senior class at Carrier Mills-Stonefort is not unfamiliar with adversity after suffering the loss of two classmates — Devon Lore, who died from cancer in 2010, and Shelby Nielsen, who died after a car accident about a year ago.

Jerrell said he personally saw graduation as a point of closure for himself and the Class of 2020 in regard to the loss of the students, but COVID-19 didn’t make that possible in May. Yet, a promise was made to the graduating seniors — there would be an in-person ceremony.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be May, June, July or August. Even if we have to do it over Christmas break in December — we will have a graduation for you,” Jerrell said he told the seniors.

He said he had a similar thought amid the pandemic as he did when tragedy struck the community in the past: ”I want my kids back.” Whether it’s seeing a student in the hallway or watching the school’s athletes on the field, he said one of the things he missed most is the personal interaction with the students.

Jerrell said the pandemic has put many things into perspective and “you start to prioritize the things in your life that are a little more significant, and our seniors have done that.” While students may think about everything that didn’t happen this year, Jerrell said he encourages seniors to think about what they were able to accomplish throughout the year.

“I really hope the kids are able to focus on the positive things, and here’s the best positive — you have a community, administration, cooks, aides, secretaries, custodians and teachers who all love these kids and want to do anything for them,” he said.

Throughout COVID-19, Jerrell has ended every message to his students with a motto that he said has helped the school get through this difficult time and it still rings true: “Stay healthy. Stay safe. Keep learning. Go Wildcats.”

'This is a milestone you can't get back'

Becky Borowitz, a second-grade teacher at Unity Point School in Carbondale, decided to take measures into her own hands after her daughter's traditional ceremonies were canceled. Her daughter Hannah is a senior at Southern Illinois University Carbondale studying English, and her daughter Berget is a senior at Carbondale Community High School.

Borowitz said she visited a nearby town, and when she saw the town’s windows adorned with painted flowers, she told herself “our community can step up and do something.

“I’m hoping when they get their caps and gowns, all of the kids in the community will come and get their pictures in front of the windows,” Borowitz said. “You can be safe in your actions and recognize the community that’s supporting you.”

Borowitz said despite the impact of COVID-19 in their lives, including the loss of a family friend in Chicago, her daughters have been understanding of the situation.

“As a mom, I recognize they’re still kids,” Borowitz said. “This is a milestone you can’t get back.”

Borowitz has coordinated with the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce and community members to paint congratulatory messages for the graduating students from both SIU and CCHS.

She has also raised over $7,000 to purchase banners celebrating graduating students, which are slated to be hung up along Illinois Avenue. Additional money raised will be put toward a scholarship fund at Carbondale Community High School, according to Principal Ryan Thomas.

“We’re doing what we can — to me, it’s very important to let (my daughters) know even though something really bad is happening, you're still important to me and to this community,” Borowitz said. “I think painting is an outlet for that and the banners are an outlet for that.”

'Creative alternatives'

Schools across Illinois are working on brainstorming on ways to hold graduation ceremonies while keeping in accordance with state guidelines. The Illinois State Board of Education banned all in-person graduation ceremonies, including drive-in graduations, last week, but quickly relaxed guidelines after pressure from school districts and legislators.

State Rep. Dave Severin (R–Benton) shared his “disappointment and frustration” on social media, calling out the ISBE and their lack of belief in school administrators conducting graduation ceremonies safely.

In an email to school officials the following day, state Superintendent Carmen Ayala said the ISBE and the Illinois Department of Public Health would be revisiting the guidelines primarily offered.

“The safety and wellbeing of students, families and educators must be the number one priority,” Ayala wrote in the email. “However, we understand the milestone that graduation ceremonies represent in our lives and are developing guidelines that encourage creative alternatives to the traditional graduation ceremony.”

Updated policies from the ISBE and IDPH, given to school leaders on Saturday, now allow “decisions around whether or not to host safe and socially distanced graduation ceremonies” to be at the discretion of local school boards and superintendents.

Schools can choose to postpone graduation ceremonies or choose to honor graduating students through other ways, such as virtual ceremonies and ceremonies that maintain social distancing guidelines, according to a news release from the agencies.

“Drive-in” ceremonies would be open to students and immediate family. They are to stay in their cars for the entire ceremony and can take pictures in their cap and gown before or after the ceremony. It is recommended these are held at large parking lot venues exclusively used for the event.

“Drive-thru” ceremonies have students and their immediate family arrive in waves after their individual recognitions. The students would exit their cars individually — in cap and gown — to have a photograph taken.

“Individualized ceremonies at school” would have students going to the school at prearranged times to walk across a stage in their cap and gown and have a photo taken. Social distancing has to be ensured, and mass gatherings are not allowed.

“Individualized ceremonies” at home would have school administrators visit each graduate’s home, while being outside 6 feet away, to be congratulated and have the senior’s photo taken while wearing their cap and gown. Depending on the class size, this would be held over several days.

Virtual ceremonies

While districts adapt, supporters across the country have rallied behind the class of 2020 amid the pandemic and have taken to social media to celebrate graduating students.

“Adopt a Grad” — a group on Facebook that boasts over 7,500 members from across the country — is celebrating seniors by allowing members to sponsor a senior by sending them anything from letters of support to small gifts and anything in between.

Others have taken creative approaches to celebrating graduations through virtual commencements and video games.

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will be giving remarks to graduating students during the primetime special "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020" on May 16, airing on major networks and online on June 6.

Other speakers include Lady Gaga; Sec. Robert M. Gates, former United States secretary of defense; Sec. Condoleezza Rice, former United States secretary of state; Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist for female education and the youngest Nobel Prize laureate; and BTS, a popular South Korean boy band.

Students from University of California Berkeley recreated their campus in Minecraft and others have taken to the popular game Animal Crossing: New Horizons to celebrate the class of 2020.

Amanda Rochelle Nelson is a student graduating with her nursing degree from Sioux City, Iowa-based Morningside College, who has taken the charge in hosting virtual graduation ceremonies on the popular Nintendo Switch game.

After seeing similar ideas on the social media platform Reddit, Nelson said she decided to have her own ceremony for others.

“Since I had such a rough childhood, I’ve made it my mission in life to be a bright light for others going through difficult times,” Nelson said. “I just thought that this would be another small way to do that, to bring a little light to others and myself amidst all this catastrophe.”

Nelson said she is planning on holding five ceremonies because there was so much interest in students wanting to participate.

“The other graduates themselves have been so grateful. They have all told me similar stories that also echo my own experiences throughout the COVID crisis,” Nelson said. “They have also all said how much they appreciate my efforts to organize these ceremonies within Animal Crossing and how much it means to them — to me, that makes it all worth it.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.