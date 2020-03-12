Southern Illinois schools weigh options amid COVID-19 pandemic

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

A letter sent to parents in Murphysboro on Thursday said if schools were to close, the district would start E-learning days, which would allow students to complete work either online or on paper. On Twitter, Larry Lovel, the superintendent for Trico schools, said a similar plan is in place for his district.

Distance learning aside, another option would be to simply close the schools, but Donkin said discussions are ongoing about what that would do to the school calendar.

“This is like snow days on steroids,” Donkin said. He said it’s not just a question of how much of summer break this could eat into, but also a question of childcare. Donkin said the decision to cancel school, even for one snow day, isn't always easy because he knows the impact it can have on families. Not everyone has the fortune of having paid sick leave, and the decision to stay home with a child who doesn’t have school could lead to financial hardship.

Donkin also raised the question of state testing: How would a closure impact state testing should an outbreak occur around the time a test is scheduled?

“How is this going to be (data) that doesn’t have an asterisk on it anyway,” he said.

