Southern Illinois schools weigh options amid COVID-19 pandemic

CARBONDALE — As universities, local and nationwide, temporarily close or go largely online out of caution regarding the spread of COVID-19, K-12 school districts find themselves with similar decisions to make.
Currently there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Southern Illinois — the cases confirmed in the state come from Chicago and northern Illinois.
As of Thursday evening, there are 32 cases in Illinois. Precautions are being taken to ensure that number doesn’t grow quickly or significantly. This week, local school districts were sent a message from the Illinois State Board of Education asking them to have a plan for how they would handle the virus, including shutdown and distance learning procedures.
“We are simply in uncharted territory,” Matt Donkin, superintendent of Frankfort School District, told The Southern on Thursday. He said he had seen the message from ISBE but noted the district had already been in talks about what to do.
Donkin said much of the suggestions school districts are being given will be hard to execute in rural areas like Southern Illinois. He said access to broadband internet is limited if not nonexistent in some of the areas in the region, and access to devices to stream classes and lessons on are not in every home. He added that there may not be enough devices for the schools to send home with students.
A letter sent to parents in Murphysboro on Thursday said if schools were to close, the district would start E-learning days, which would allow students to complete work either online or on paper. On Twitter, Larry Lovel, the superintendent for Trico schools, said a similar plan is in place for his district.
Distance learning aside, another option would be to simply close the schools, but Donkin said discussions are ongoing about what that would do to the school calendar.
“This is like snow days on steroids,” Donkin said. He said it’s not just a question of how much of summer break this could eat into, but also a question of childcare. Donkin said the decision to cancel school, even for one snow day, isn't always easy because he knows the impact it can have on families. Not everyone has the fortune of having paid sick leave, and the decision to stay home with a child who doesn’t have school could lead to financial hardship.
Donkin also raised the question of state testing: How would a closure impact state testing should an outbreak occur around the time a test is scheduled?
“How is this going to be (data) that doesn’t have an asterisk on it anyway,” he said.
In an address on Thursday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he encouraged school officials to listen to the recommendations of local and state health officials if closure decisions need to be made.
As of Thursday morning, Donkin said, there was not a plan to shut the school district down. However, much like watching an impending snow storm inch its way to the region, that is still potentially subject to change.
“We will make plans to be as prepared as we can,” Donkin said. “Right now we are just thinking about contingencies and plans.”
