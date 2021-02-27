Southwest Illinois turns to substitutes amid growing teacher shortage

Of the districts in the southwest region that responded, 43% said significantly fewer applicants qualified for the open positions in their district compared to previous years.

“We want to get certified teachers in the classroom certified for the area they're teaching in, but we're not seeing those in our applications,” Wollerman said. “We have teachers that are teaching out of their certification area. And we have classes that are being moved around and changed because we don't have the certified staff to teach each other anymore.”

According to the survey, 53% of districts in the southwest region believe substitute teacher availability has become significantly worse in the past five years.

“I'm not sure it can get much worse. I feel like we're kind of at the bottom of that right now,” Wollerman said, noting she is worried that the increased reliance on long-term substitutes could become a problem.

“That puts a lot of pressure on the substitutes because a long-term substitute is not just somebody that comes in and stays in the classroom for the day to make sure nothing bad happens, they're actually teaching,” she said.