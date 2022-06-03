 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sparta High School

Sparta High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Trinity Glodo, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Sparta

Parents: Kendra Glodo and Adam Shain of Sparta

College plans: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, marketing

Garrett Kempfer, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Sparta

Parents: Jeremy Kempfer and Melissa Kempfer of Sparta

College plans: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, biology

Kerry Kloos

Hometown: Sparta

Parents: Seamus and Amy Kloos of Sparta

College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, aviation and aviation management

Cody Martin, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Sparta

Parents: Shawn and Shawna Martin of Sparta

College plans: McKendree University in Lebanon, health science 

Kaitlyn Soderlund, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Sparta

Parents: Richard and Jessica Soderlund of Sparta

College plans: Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, transfer to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, exercise science and physical therapy

Sara Stefani

Hometown: Sparta

Parents: Tracy and Jerry Stefani of Sparta

College plans: University of Missouri in Columbia, psychology

 

