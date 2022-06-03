Sparta High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Trinity Glodo, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Sparta
Parents: Kendra Glodo and Adam Shain of Sparta
College plans: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, marketing
Garrett Kempfer, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Sparta
Parents: Jeremy Kempfer and Melissa Kempfer of Sparta
College plans: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, biology
Kerry Kloos
Hometown: Sparta
Parents: Seamus and Amy Kloos of Sparta
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, aviation and aviation management
Cody Martin, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Sparta
Parents: Shawn and Shawna Martin of Sparta
College plans: McKendree University in Lebanon, health science
Kaitlyn Soderlund, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Sparta
Parents: Richard and Jessica Soderlund of Sparta
College plans: Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, transfer to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, exercise science and physical therapy
Sara Stefani
Hometown: Sparta
Parents: Tracy and Jerry Stefani of Sparta
College plans: University of Missouri in Columbia, psychology