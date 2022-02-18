State, local groups work to address Southern Illinois' teacher shortage

The 2021 survey by by the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools (IARSS) and its educational and research partners shows what many people already know.

The Illinois educator shortage is worse than ever.

Statewide, 88% of the districts responding to the survey said they have a teacher shortage. When it comes to substitute teachers, 96% of the districts have a shortage of substitutes.

Lorie LeQuatte, regional superintendent of schools, saw higher numbers for ROE 21, which serves Franklin, Johnson, Massac and Williamson counties.

“We do have a teacher shortage,” LeQuatte said. “Ninety-five percent of superintendents say they have a teacher shortage, and 100% say they have a sub shortage.”

One of the things LeQuatte found remarkable is that all of ROE’s school districts replied to the survey, so she said the numbers are very accurate.

She added that 10 percent of the openings for this school year were left unfilled or filled by unqualified people.

LeQuatte is seeing some positive steps toward changing that shortage in Southern Illinois.

Earlier this month, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton visited with students studying education at Southern Illinois University. She spoke to a few students about their experiences to discover things the state could do to help those studying education.

First and foremost, Stratton learned that young people studying education are dedicated not only to building their careers but also to building character in their students.

Stratton found that some things are in short supply. Resources that future educators need are limited, including time. Students work and have to student-teach at the same time, leaving little time for any school or family activities.

“What did we hear and what can we do as a state to make Illinois a place to be to raise children?” Stratton asked.

She also said the state wants to focus on recruiting minority teachers and those of different socio-economic backgrounds to bring more diversity into education.

Dashia Jones, of Belleville, is one of the students studying education who met with the lieutenant governor. She is currently student teaching at Cobden Elementary School.

“I loved offering my suggestions from my own experiences in teaching,” Jones said. “It was very inspiring.”

Her education degree specializes in elementary education and early child development. She will be certified to teach children in kindergarten through third grade.

Another group working to change the teacher shortage is Southern Illinois Future Teachers Coalition, an organization formed in June 2021. Brook May is leading that group for Vienna High School.

“We are seeing our efforts expand and grow so much,” May said.

Southern Illinois Future Teachers Coalition (SIFTC) is a partnership between John A. Logan College, Shawnee Community College, Southern Illinois University, Illinois State Board of Education, and nine Southern Illinois high schools which include Anna-Jonesboro, Carterville, Cobden, Johnston City, Joppa, Massac, Meridian, Vienna, and West Frankfort.

“We realize in order to address the teacher shortage, we need to look at students sitting in our high schools right now,” she said.

The schools have created clubs for anyone interested in pursuing a career in education. They are using career exploration to get those students linked to mentor teachers and into classrooms to work with children. May said it gives them a good idea whether teaching is a career for them.

“Through mentoring, they begin to know where their niche is. Finally, we are seeing a regional strategy in Southern Illinois,” May said.

They also talk to club members about others who work in schools, such as social workers, counselors, administrators and others. Those professionals are in short supply, too.

SIFTC is planning an event to bring together future teachers from all the high schools involved. “We want to put aside those rivalries from football or basketball and get together,” she said.

All the groups are trying to upgrade the title of “teacher.” They want everyone, especially future educators, to know that teaching isn’t a job, it’s a profession.

LeQuatte said their schools used to get 50 to 70 applications for each teaching job. Today they are lucky to get one application. They are also trying to mentor and encourage those who have earned their administrative licenses but don’t want to be administrators.

Recently, ROE 21 hosted its first of three “Subs for Subs” events. The event provides information and training for people interested in becoming student teachers. ROE 21 provided training on curriculum, daily tasks and policies and procedures. Louie’s P&R provided the subs.

They will host two more events, one each in March and April.

LeQuatte said due to recent changes, anyone with 60 college hours can be a short-term substitute.

The state also is offering unqualified teachers with degrees that can be used in education a chance at certification.

For more information on licensing to be a teacher or substitute, visit the your regional office of education's website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.