Steeleville High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Mia Gall
Hometown: Steeleville
Parents: Lindsay and Brian Sheridan of Steeleville
College plans: Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, psychology
Jaden Hinnerichs, valedictorian
Hometown: Steeleville
Parents: Kory and Danielle Hinnerichs of Steeleville
College plans: Greenville University in Greenville, in biology
Kaleb Knop
Hometown: Steeleville
Parents: Scott and Janice Knop of Steeleville
College plans: Undecided
Braden Meyerhoff, salutatorian
Hometown: Steeleville
Parents: Brett Meyerhoff and Michelle Meyerhoff of Steeleville
College plans: Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, computer information systems
Grant Millsap
Hometown: Steeleville
Parents: Tonia and Matt Barnes and Tyler Millsap, all of Steeleville
College plans: Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, architectural engineering
Jacob Verschueren
Hometown: Steeleville
Parents: Angie and Brent Verschueren of Steeleville
College plans: Saint Louis University in Missouri, neuroscience