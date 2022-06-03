 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Steeleville High School

Steeleville High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Mia Gall

Hometown: Steeleville

Parents: Lindsay and Brian Sheridan of Steeleville

College plans: Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, psychology

Jaden Hinnerichs, valedictorian

Hometown: Steeleville

Parents: Kory and Danielle Hinnerichs of Steeleville

College plans: Greenville University in Greenville, in biology

Kaleb Knop

Hometown: Steeleville

Parents: Scott and Janice Knop of Steeleville

College plans: Undecided

Braden Meyerhoff, salutatorian

Hometown: Steeleville

Parents: Brett Meyerhoff and Michelle Meyerhoff of Steeleville

College plans: Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, computer information systems

Grant Millsap

Hometown: Steeleville

Parents: Tonia and Matt Barnes and Tyler Millsap, all of Steeleville

College plans: Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, architectural engineering

Jacob Verschueren

Hometown: Steeleville

Parents: Angie and Brent Verschueren of Steeleville

College plans: Saint Louis University in Missouri, neuroscience

 

