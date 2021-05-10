Student entrepreneurs showcase business ventures at area trade shows

Julia Hall said a year ago she really did not know much about business.
But that was before the Anna-Jonesboro Community High School senior enrolled in the Union County CEO Program, one of several similar educational efforts in Southern Illinois.
Now, Hall and her fellow CEO participants know more about business than even some business people, and they are wrapping-up their yearlong programs with tradeshow events highlighting their own entrepreneurial ventures.
CEO Programs, established on a countywide level through the Midland Institute for Entrepreneurship, an Effingham-based not-for-profit, gives selected high school students exposure to business leaders and experiences with discussions, on-site visits, plan development and launching their own businesses.
“I thought I know about business before, but it just barely skimmed the surface,” Hall said. “Through the CEO program I learned about businesses in my community and there are so many more things that it takes to run a business than I could ever have imagined.”
Under the guidance of a facilitator, students meet every morning each school day for 90 minutes of discussions, presentations and visits to learn the ins and outs of the business world.
“The CEO program teaches real-world skills in real-world environments,” Nic Skovgaard, facilitator for the Jackson County CEO program, said. “In a typical year, a CEO student will tour between 40 and 60 local businesses, they’ll have more than 50 entrepreneurs come in to speak to the class and then we put them through the process of launching real businesses.”
The programs, funded through private donations, aim to showcase to students the jobs and business opportunities in their own communities and to teach them how to start enterprises from scratch. In this case, CEO stands for “Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities.”
“They learn all about entrepreneurship from start to finish," Union County CEO Program Facilitator Melanie Smith said, adding that students start by forming a small business as a class.
"They progress to individual businesses and the year culminates with a trade show where they showcase their new businesses,” Smith said.
Programs in Jefferson, Saline and Union Counties held their trade shows earlier this month. Participants in the Jackson County CEO program will hold their event, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 12 at the Dunn-Richmond Center on the Southern Illinois University Carbondale campus.
Saline County CEO Facilitator Amy Mings said the trade shows provide a perfect way to wrap up the year and to exhibit students’ own businesses.
“The trade show is basically a showcase for what the students have learned all year,” she said.
Carbondale Community High School junior Zoe Harris said the trade show is something she and her CEO peers have been looking forward to for some time.
“The trade show is really our chance to launch our business. This gives us the experience of selling our products or services to people in the community,” said Harris, whose new business is a freelance content development company serving other businesses that need help writing for websites and social media.
Union County’s Hall said her experience with the CEO trade show was one she will not forget as she continues to grow her photography business.
“It was amazing. It was nice for people to see what I’ve done so far and to learn how to set up a booth for a trade show, one that represented my business in a good way,” she said.
Mings said for students who have established a product, the trade show is one of the first opportunities to actually sell what they have produced.
Leia Bryant, a senior at Carrier Mills-Stonefort High School and member of the Saline County CEO Program, sold and took orders for the T-shirts she has created.
“I sold more than I thought I would. It was great,” she said, adding that learning how to accept payment via credit cards was just one more thing she learned through the CEO program.
Skovgaard said the range of entrepreneurial ventures seen at CEO trade shows is wide.
“Our students have a range of business such as services from computer repair to freelance writing and products from woodworking to goat milk soap and custom vinyl stickers.” he said.