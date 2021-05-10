Student entrepreneurs showcase business ventures at area trade shows

“The trade show is really our chance to launch our business. This gives us the experience of selling our products or services to people in the community,” said Harris, whose new business is a freelance content development company serving other businesses that need help writing for websites and social media.

Union County’s Hall said her experience with the CEO trade show was one she will not forget as she continues to grow her photography business.

“It was amazing. It was nice for people to see what I’ve done so far and to learn how to set up a booth for a trade show, one that represented my business in a good way,” she said.

Mings said for students who have established a product, the trade show is one of the first opportunities to actually sell what they have produced.

Leia Bryant, a senior at Carrier Mills-Stonefort High School and member of the Saline County CEO Program, sold and took orders for the T-shirts she has created.

“I sold more than I thought I would. It was great,” she said, adding that learning how to accept payment via credit cards was just one more thing she learned through the CEO program.

Skovgaard said the range of entrepreneurial ventures seen at CEO trade shows is wide.