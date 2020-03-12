The academics of cannabis: Oakton Community College finds success with first-in-the-nation program

Those programs would be supervised by the Illinois Department of Agriculture and the Illinois Community College Board and would offer “courses that allow participating students to work with, study, and grow live cannabis plants so as to prepare students for a career in the legal cannabis industry.”

But marijuana is still illegal under federal law, and community colleges are subject to federal Drug Free Schools and Campuses regulations, which require them to have programs in place, “to prevent the unlawful possession, use, or distribution of illicit drugs and alcohol by students and employees.”

Matt Berry, chief of staff at the Illinois Community College Board, said only one other school, City Colleges of Chicago, has applied for approval of a cannabis-related certificate program, but it is not related to the state’s new legalization law.

A spokesperson for City Colleges of Chicago said the program launched in February. The school’s website indicates it is offering a cannabis curriculum at its Olive-Harvey campus similar to the curriculum at Oakton.

Lott said that for the time being, Oakton plans to continue its focus with cannabis programs on the health care industry and he expects the programs will grow as the industry grows.

“We're proud to be an industry leader and we are especially proud that we are preparing people to work in the health care industry. That's really our focus,” he said.

