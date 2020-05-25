The Southern to host virtual graduation for local students

The Southern Illinoisan is hosting a special free virtual graduation for area schools, offering graduates from across the region one location to celebrate graduation together.
Joining is simple, just to to thesouthern.com/virtual_graduations/submit/
There, graduates may upload photos, list accomplishments, offer a favorite quote, and tell the world about their future plans. With COVID-19 canceling or postponing graduation ceremonies and forcing families to isolate, the virtual graduation site connects graduates and their families from across the region.
“This has been a challenging time for so many. Graduates, their families and schools have had to become creative in celebrating while social distancing. To their credit, we have seen stories of resilience, adaptability and positivity,” said Terra Kerkemeyer, publisher for The Southern. “Now it’s our turn to let them know they have a community that supports them — a time for us to connect with these students in a meaningful way. We are looking forward to joining our schools and community in recognizing graduates in a timely and unique way.”
Family members are welcome to submit profiles on behalf of their graduates, as well.
Area school administrators will also be contacted about this special website, and some are already working to connect their seniors with the platform. But there’s no reason to wait. Simply go to the website listed above and answer a few simple questions to get started.
Submissions are open now, and the site is slated to go live in early June.
Cobden celebrates graduates with parade
