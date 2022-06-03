 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thompsonville High School

  • 0

Thompsonville High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Gavin Kerley, salutatorian

Hometown: Thompsonville

Parents: Shane and Lisa Kerley of Thompsonville

College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, business

Olivia McClerren

Hometown: Thompsonville

Parents: Russell and Lisa McClerren of Thompsonville

College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, esthetics

Kayla Murphy

People are also reading…

Hometown: Thompsonville

Parents: Daughter of Amber Rich and Benjamin Rich and granddaughter of Sherrie Murphy

College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, nursing

Shaylynn Serles

Hometown: Thompsonville

Parents: Holly and Daniel Russell of Thompsonville

College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, psychology

Lane Smith, valedictorian

Hometown: Thompsonville

Parents: Jeff and Carrie Smith of Thompsonville

College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, agriculture mechanics

Mackenzie Sullivan

Hometown: Thompsonville

Parents: Cale and Krystal Sullivan and Stephanie Isaacs of Thompsonville

College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, nursing 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Zimbabwe's inflation rate hits triple digits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News