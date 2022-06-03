Thompsonville High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Gavin Kerley, salutatorian
Hometown: Thompsonville
Parents: Shane and Lisa Kerley of Thompsonville
College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, business
Olivia McClerren
Hometown: Thompsonville
Parents: Russell and Lisa McClerren of Thompsonville
College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, esthetics
Kayla Murphy
Hometown: Thompsonville
Parents: Daughter of Amber Rich and Benjamin Rich and granddaughter of Sherrie Murphy
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, nursing
Shaylynn Serles
Hometown: Thompsonville
Parents: Holly and Daniel Russell of Thompsonville
College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, psychology
Lane Smith, valedictorian
Hometown: Thompsonville
Parents: Jeff and Carrie Smith of Thompsonville
College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, agriculture mechanics
Mackenzie Sullivan
Hometown: Thompsonville
Parents: Cale and Krystal Sullivan and Stephanie Isaacs of Thompsonville
College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, nursing