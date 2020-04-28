Trico District 176 has been asking for Wi-Fi for years. Now it's finally getting it.

BLIP already has installed hot spots at the community parks in Ava and Campbell Hill. Others will be turned on soon at St. Ann Church in Raddle and at sites in the villages of Willisville and Cutler.

Ian Ellison, one of the BLIP owners, said the hot spots will solve only part of the digital access problem. “Until the schools issue Chromebooks for all the kids, we won’t be able to have as much uptake as we could,” Ellison said.

Most of Trico’s laptops are used machines donated through a program with the State Farm insurance company. But there aren’t enough computers for all students, and some are so old that a couple of years after the donation, the batteries no longer work.

Lovel said the Trico district expects to receive about $240,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds, which he will put toward additional Chromebooks and subscriptions to online curricula.

The superintendent of Fremont School District 79, six hours from Trico in north suburban Mundelein, offered to donate 250 to 300 of the district’s laptops when it gets new ones after this school year. The Trico district will need to purchase only the license to run Google Chrome on the machines.