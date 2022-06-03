 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trico High School

Trico High School in Campbell Hill has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Madison Arbeiter, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Murphysboro 

Parents: Ronald and Buffy Bastien and Robert Arbeiter of Murphysboro

College plans: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, study nursing

Keegan Brooks, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Ava

Parents: Cheryl and Jon Korando of Ava

College plans: Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio; biomedical sciences

Sydney Farris, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Ava

Parents: Dawn and Matt Farris of Ava

College plans: John A. Logan College in Carterville, medical field

Julia Reiman

Hometown: Ava

Parents: Shaun and Karen Reiman of Ava

College plans: Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau, early childhood education

Ryleigh Richelman, salutatorian

Hometown: Campbell Hill

Parents: Chuck and Heather Richelman of Campbell Hill.

College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, ag business, production of ag

Shealee Swisher

Hometown: Campbell Hill

Parents: Scott and Brandi Swisher of Campbell Hill

College plans: John A. Logan College in Carterville, business

