Trico High School in Campbell Hill has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Madison Arbeiter, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Murphysboro
Parents: Ronald and Buffy Bastien and Robert Arbeiter of Murphysboro
College plans: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, study nursing
Keegan Brooks, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Ava
Parents: Cheryl and Jon Korando of Ava
College plans: Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio; biomedical sciences
Sydney Farris, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Ava
Parents: Dawn and Matt Farris of Ava
College plans: John A. Logan College in Carterville, medical field
Julia Reiman
Hometown: Ava
Parents: Shaun and Karen Reiman of Ava
College plans: Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau, early childhood education
Ryleigh Richelman, salutatorian
Hometown: Campbell Hill
Parents: Chuck and Heather Richelman of Campbell Hill.
College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, ag business, production of ag
Shealee Swisher
Hometown: Campbell Hill
Parents: Scott and Brandi Swisher of Campbell Hill
College plans: John A. Logan College in Carterville, business