Trinity Christian School in Carbondale turns 40, kicks off capital campaign

CARBONDALE — Decades ago, two young ministers and their wives shared a vision to open a Christian school in Carbondale grounded in rigorous academic standards and biblical teachings.
In 1980, that school opened with six kindergartners and four first graders.
Trinity Christian School, as it is known today, turns 40 this year.
In celebration, the school leadership is kicking off its first-ever capital campaign, called “The Next 40,” with hopes of raising enough money to secure its future, said Principal Phil Bankester.
The school is hosting its annual fundraiser, the Faith Promise Dinner, beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Carbondale Civic Center. This year’s dinner will feature a solo performance by Mo Pitney, a rising star in the Nashville country music scene, who also happens to be the principal's son-in-law.
Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased online, at thenext40.brownpapertickets.com, or at the office at 1218 W. Freeman St.
Bankester credited the private school’s deeply dedicated teachers with its long success.
“They don’t make a lot of money here,” he said. “But they’re here because they value … and I’m going to get emotional,” he said, turning away momentarily to gather himself. “They feel it as a mission of themselves. They want these kids to get a good education, and they want it to be based in Christian thought and belief.”
Between full- and part-time positions, the school employs roughly 30 teachers, aides and administrative staff. About 120 students are enrolled, in grades prekindergarten (beginning with children age 3), through 12th grade.
You have free articles remaining.
When the school opened in 1980, it was known as Covenant Christian School, and it served students through eighth grade. Trinity High School opened in 1991, with a separate school board. The two merged in 2001.
For many years, the school bounced around between several locations. It found its permanent home in 2003 when it partnered with the Neighborhood Bible Fellowship to purchase the former Winkler Elementary School from Carbondale District 95.
The Rev. Neil Babcox, then of the Word of Life Fellowship, and his wife Emilie, and the Rev. Wyatt George, pastor of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, and his wife Betsy, were the driving forces behind the school’s creation.
“We wanted the children to have an education that does not eliminate God,” said Betsy George, who served as the school’s first kindergarten teacher, and from 2011 to 2015, its principal. George said that, for years, the school has been known for its high academic standards. That’s because the school stresses the importance of learning as central to following God’s will. “God is the center is all that we teach, and He is the center of all knowledge as we Christians see it,” said George, who holds a doctoral degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. “Therefore math is His, and science is His, and foreign language is His, and so we want to do the best we can with math, science, foreign language — you name it.”
Early on, she said, the school established a mission to emphasize a classical perspective in instruction. It aims to equip students with the tools for lifelong learning and to nurture clear understanding, thinking and communication in all subjects. For many years, students were required to take Latin and logic classes beginning in elementary school, and rhetoric at the secondary level, in addition to their core classes. Every Wednesday, students meet for chapel in the morning, and age-appropriate biblical lessons are taught at all grade levels.
Bankester, the principal, joined the school this July. He had retired from Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 2011 after a 30-year career in University Communications, the school’s marketing and public relations arm. But he decided to rejoin the workforce.
He came to learn of the job from his oldest daughter, who was attending a small church group in town with one of the school’s teachers. Bankester had earned a master’s degree in instructional design during his time at SIU. When he earned his degree, he was considering a career change that he never ended up making for personal reasons. But when he heard of this opening, he thought it would be a good fit and an opportunity to try something new that would utilize his educational background and administrative experience from his time at SIU.
Bankester said he quickly realized it was the right choice.
“I love it here,” he said. “It took a very short time for me to fall in love with this school.”
Through its “The Next 40” campaign, the school is hoping to raise at least $500,000. Someone has already pledged to match the first $100,000, he said. The school does not receive any public funding and relies on student tuition and donations to continue its operations and upkeep of its decades-old facility.
618-351-5079
On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI