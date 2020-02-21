Trinity Christian School in Carbondale turns 40, kicks off capital campaign

“We wanted the children to have an education that does not eliminate God,” said Betsy George, who served as the school’s first kindergarten teacher, and from 2011 to 2015, its principal. George said that, for years, the school has been known for its high academic standards. That’s because the school stresses the importance of learning as central to following God’s will. “God is the center is all that we teach, and He is the center of all knowledge as we Christians see it,” said George, who holds a doctoral degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. “Therefore math is His, and science is His, and foreign language is His, and so we want to do the best we can with math, science, foreign language — you name it.”