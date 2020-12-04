Trustee who chaired SIU board during Randy Dunn controversy resigns; governor to pick replacement

The selected individual will work out of the president’s office in Springfield.

President Dan Mahony said an SIU System search committee has been formed and will vet candidates during the spring semester. He hopes to complete the hiring and bring someone on board by summer.

Carbondale and Edwardsville officials are also both recruiting chief diversity officers for their respective campuses.

“We’re elevating those roles into larger roles for both campuses. I think this will provide us the leadership we need,” Mahony said. “As I’ve said several times, I want to be a national leader in this area.”

On the Carbondale campus, Todd Bryson serves as the interim associate chancellor for Diversity. SIU Chancellor Austin Lane said a search committee is in the process of reviewing applications to officially fill the role. The committee will recommend finalists some time next month. His goal is to hire for the position by March, with a possible start date of early summer.

On the Edwardsville campus, Chancellor Randy Pembrook said a search committee is interviewing candidates at the airport this month. From that pool of candidates, three or four will be selected for virtual interviews. Pembrook said his goal is to make a final hiring recommendation to the board at its next meeting in February, or in April at the latest.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.