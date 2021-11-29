Union County DEO group hosts Small Business Christmas in Anna

Last year, Union County CEO group came up with an idea that could fight the pandemic and sold Christmas boxes.

This year, the group of students from Anna-Jonesboro, Cobden and Dongola high schools wanted to add to the boxes and came up with the Small Business Christmas.

Small Business Christmas was using their entrepreneur skills to create an event that would give residents something new to do, along with a vendor fair.

On Saturday, Nov. 27, the group brought a 2000-square-foot open-air ice skating rink to Davie Street in downtown Anna. The event also delivered boxes people bought and had a vendor fair with food trucks, crafts and Christmas services.

Abby Remsey, Angela Boyd, Camdyn Hodges and Natalee Brown delivered Christmas boxes as people came to pick them up.

“We had 200 boxes and sold out off our pre-order. It was so quick,” Abby said.

The boxes contained Kiki’s Coffee, cookies from Davis Bakery, apples from Flamm Orchard, sweet potatoes from Sweitzer farms, Sees Bees, bath bombs, hand lotion and wax melts.

“We decided we wanted to put on an event and vendor fair,” Abby said.

“It’s been hectic with planning the event,” Natalee said.

“The best kind of hectic,” Camden added.

On the skating rink, the ice was crowded. Union CEO students Kyle Hall and Lucas Lasley helped skaters and watched over the group.

Skaters paid $10 for wristbands, with children under 5 skating free. A special skating time was offered to children ages 10 and younger from 9 to 11 a.m. All ages were welcome from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CEO Facilitator Melanie Smith manned the ticket sales for ice skating.

“We sold 100 tickets online,” she said, adding that tickets were selling at the event, too.

Vendors were also selling their goods at the event’s vendor fair, including a couple vendors who started out either as members of the CEO group or as a product of the CEO group.

Shane Osman sold Bryce Osman’s Schoolhouse Cheesecakes, offering slices and whole cheesecakes. The product started when Bryce Osman was a member of the 2017 Union County CEO group during high school. His parents now continue the business.

“We sold by the slice in the farmers market and still sell whole cakes. It’s been a nice, fun venture,” Shane Osman said.

Diane Duty, sponsor of Cobden’s Beta Club, took orders for holiday poinsettias. They can be ordered through Nov. 30 by calling the school at 618-893-4131.

Olivia Capel and Lexi Lingle had their Wrap It Up business at the vendor fair. The women were CEO students in 2017 and are SIU students today.

“We are wrapping presents. We come to you and wrap all your presents for the season,” Capel said.

For information, call 618-697-0018.

Smith was pleased with the event.

“We’ve worked on this for six to eight weeks. So far, it’s going good,” Smith said. “We’ve worked really hard on it and they’ve done a good job.”

The CEO group has 12 students. They recruited six others students to volunteer for the Small Business Christmas.

