UPDATE: Marion track coach on leave pending investigation into racist remarks against Black student

He said Baker is currently on a paid leave from her teaching and coaching duties. She would not attend a track meet Monday evening at Harrisburg.

“All I can say as a school district is that Mrs. Baker is currently on leave. There are processes we have to follow. That’s where it’s at at this moment,” Oates said.

When asked by a protester how he felt about the remarks as a father, Oates called the remark “insensitive.”

Oates found out about the incident on Friday afternoon. He said it would take some time to investigate. He did not elaborate on what the investigation specifically entails or where the district is in their investigation.

He said the school has counselors and social workers if students want to talk, adding that administrators are always available, too.

One of the leaders of the protest was Akeem Petty, a former Marion football and basketball athlete.

“We’re here to try to make a change on the system. We want to make sure students get comfort and love coming from the high school in our hometown,” Petty said.