Vaccinated JALC students will need 'fast pass' ID; unvaccinated must test weekly

John A. Logan officials have announced campus procedures to comply with the governor’s mandate requiring all individuals in higher education to be vaccinated or tested weekly to attend a college in the state.
The mandate is scheduled to go into effect on Monday, Sept. 20.
“Our staff has worked diligently to meet the requirement of the mandate,” College President Dr. Kirk Overstreet said in a news release. “We have a plan in place to test those that are not vaccinated and to help those that are vaccinated to enter campus efficiently.”
According to Overstreet, staff and students who have received the COVID vaccination will have a “Fast Pass” ID made.
With this ID, individuals can enter campus at two locations, Greenbriar or Mary Logan Road. There will be a Fast Pass ID check-in station at both locations, and having the Fast Pass ID will give individuals quick access to campus.
For students and staff who are not vaccinated against COVID, the college will have an outdoor COVID testing Center in Parking Lot A at the Greenbriar entrance beginning Monday, Sept. 20.
This testing site will be operable Mondays and Tuesdays from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
After completing testing, individuals will be given a pass for the week. With the pass, individuals can use the Fast Pass entrances for the remainder of the week.
The college plans to provide SHIELD saliva testing.
Those who test will be asked to sign a COVID testing authorization form at the time of their first test. Failure to sign the authorization form will result in not being permitted to remain on campus.
Those attending Extension Centers in Du Quoin and West Frankfort will need to come to the main campus for a test or contact their local health department for testing. If you choose to utilize outside testing, you will need to show a negative test at the outdoor COVID Testing Center. Contact your local health department to obtain a list of testing locations.
“We appreciate everyone’s understanding and willingness to move the college forward,” said Overstreet. “This strengthens our chances of remaining face-to-face for classes and other essential college functions. We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure that continues.”
Officials have announced an incentive program through the Higher Education Relief Fund to provide COVID-19 fully vaccinated students with $200.
Students enrolled in at least three credit hours for the fall 2021 semester can provide proof of vaccination and obtain their Fast Pass ID in the library on Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
IDs can also be obtained on Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursday, Sept. 16, from noon to 4:30 p.m.