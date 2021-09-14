Vaccinated JALC students will need 'fast pass' ID; unvaccinated must test weekly

John A. Logan officials have announced campus procedures to comply with the governor’s mandate requiring all individuals in higher education to be vaccinated or tested weekly to attend a college in the state.

The mandate is scheduled to go into effect on Monday, Sept. 20.

“Our staff has worked diligently to meet the requirement of the mandate,” College President Dr. Kirk Overstreet said in a news release. “We have a plan in place to test those that are not vaccinated and to help those that are vaccinated to enter campus efficiently.”

According to Overstreet, staff and students who have received the COVID vaccination will have a “Fast Pass” ID made.

With this ID, individuals can enter campus at two locations, Greenbriar or Mary Logan Road. There will be a Fast Pass ID check-in station at both locations, and having the Fast Pass ID will give individuals quick access to campus.

For students and staff who are not vaccinated against COVID, the college will have an outdoor COVID testing Center in Parking Lot A at the Greenbriar entrance beginning Monday, Sept. 20.

This testing site will be operable Mondays and Tuesdays from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.