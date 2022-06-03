Vienna High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Alexis Goddard, co-salutatorian
Hometown: Tunnel Hill
Parents: Sam and Sara Goddard
College plans: Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, business
Ava Goines, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Ozark
Parents: Amanda Stanton and Tim Goines of Ozark
People are also reading…
College plans: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, interdisciplinary health sciences/pre-medicine
Katrina King, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Ozark
Parents: Suzy and Dan King of Ozark
College plans: Murray State University in Kentucky, psychology
Ayden Rademaker, co-salutatorian
Hometown: Vienna
Parents: Ryan Rademaker, Sheba Rademaker, both of Vienna
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, nursing
Riley Slife, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Vienna
Parents: Matt and Rhi Slife of Vienna
College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, communication disorders
Maelee Sparks, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Grantsburg
Parents: Rosa and Scott Sparks of Grantsburg
College plans: University of Tennessee in Martin, elementary education