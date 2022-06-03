 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vienna High School

Vienna High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Alexis Goddard, co-salutatorian

Hometown: Tunnel Hill

Parents: Sam and Sara Goddard 

College plans: Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, business

Ava Goines, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Ozark

Parents: Amanda Stanton and Tim Goines of Ozark

College plans: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, interdisciplinary health sciences/pre-medicine

Katrina King, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Ozark

Parents: Suzy and Dan King of Ozark

College plans: Murray State University in Kentucky, psychology

Ayden Rademaker, co-salutatorian

Hometown: Vienna 

Parents: Ryan Rademaker, Sheba Rademaker, both of Vienna

College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, nursing

Riley Slife, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Vienna

Parents: Matt and Rhi Slife of Vienna

College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, communication disorders 

Maelee Sparks, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Grantsburg

Parents: Rosa and Scott Sparks of Grantsburg

College plans: University of Tennessee in Martin, elementary education 

