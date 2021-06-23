Watch now: Below Fort Kaskaskia, a trove of relics reveals historic past

They found pottery fragments and five U.S. Army buttons from the Lewis and Clark-era. Around the buttons read "U.S. Army, R1." Wagner said that means Regiment 1, which was Lewis and Clark’s regiment.

Wagner warned any would-be treasure hunters that it is illegal to remove artifacts from state historic sites. Anyone with a metal detector or caught digging will be asked to leave or arrested, according to the site superintendent.

At the site of the American fort, just above the historic cemetery, crew members investigated two sites for features. The smaller excavation site held a lot of pottery. Some called “red ware” would have been used as storage vessels. The site also included some glazed pottery plates that Wagner said would have belonged to officers.

The second site was a cellar, and students were excavating a larger area. The site held U.S. Army buttons in a style used in 1803, bricks made at the fort and animal bones.

Wagner said the field school includes Kaleigh Best, who is certified by the state in skeletal remains, and Jessica Spencer, a Ph.D. candidate studying human osteology. Both are students at SIU.

The cellar contains a lot of large rocks, like it was filled in with the rocks and other debris. Artifacts were found among then rocks.