Watch now: Below Fort Kaskaskia, a trove of relics reveals historic past
ELLIS GROVE — Fort Kaskaskia State Historic Site in Randolph County preserves the site of the French fort built in 1759 and an American fort built in 1803 that played an important role in the expedition of George Rogers Clark and Meriwether Lewis to the west.

The Southern Illinois University Center for Archaeological Investigations Summer Field School has spent time the past few years excavating at the site to learn more about the forts and find any portion of them that might remain.

Until the summer of 2017, no part of the French fort was believed to have survived. Students uncovered a portion of a stone foundation of a wall that year.

This year, students are again digging on the area of the French fort. They believe they may have found a garbage dump area near the barracks.

Mark Wagner, director of the Center for Archaeological Investigations, said that they have found artifacts and bones that would have been discarded before the barracks collapsed. They found pieces of four or five stone pipes in the process of being made.

“These are Indian-style pipes. It was a complete surprise to see the pipe fragments. If they were successful at making pipes, they took them with them,” Wagner said.

062421-nws-kaskaskia-dig-1.jpg

Kaleigh Best, from left, Cat Nienaber and Riley Nagy work on the SIU Center for Archaeological Investigation excavation Wednesday at Fort Kaskaskia State Historic Site. It is believed to be the site of a fort from the early 1800s.

They found pottery fragments and five U.S. Army buttons from the Lewis and Clark-era. Around the buttons read "U.S. Army, R1." Wagner said that means Regiment 1, which was Lewis and Clark’s regiment.

Wagner warned any would-be treasure hunters that it is illegal to remove artifacts from state historic sites. Anyone with a metal detector or caught digging will be asked to leave or arrested, according to the site superintendent.

At the site of the American fort, just above the historic cemetery, crew members investigated two sites for features. The smaller excavation site held a lot of pottery. Some called “red ware” would have been used as storage vessels. The site also included some glazed pottery plates that Wagner said would have belonged to officers.

The second site was a cellar, and students were excavating a larger area. The site held U.S. Army buttons in a style used in 1803, bricks made at the fort and animal bones.

Wagner said the field school includes Kaleigh Best, who is certified by the state in skeletal remains, and Jessica Spencer, a Ph.D. candidate studying human osteology. Both are students at SIU.

062421-nws-kaskaskia-dig-2.jpg

Mark Wagner, of SIU’s Center for Archaeological Investigation, examines a brick unearthed during the excavation of what is believed to be portion of the former American fort at the Fort Kaskaskia State Historic Site near Ellis Grove. Wagner explained that the bricks were made by the soldiers from the clay at the site.

The cellar contains a lot of large rocks, like it was filled in with the rocks and other debris. Artifacts were found among then rocks.

“When we get something big out of the way, we’re pretty ecstatic,” Cat Neinaber, a student at University of Georgia, said.

If they prove a portion of the fort remains, the site can qualify for the National Register of Historic Places, which would also help protect the site.

For the students, the field school is an important step in their careers.

“You can take all the classes you want, but it’s entirely different to do it,“ Wagner said.

He said some college field schools are still closed. SIU drew students from as far as Ohio and New York this year because they were able to open in May, ahead of the curve.

Other students include Jeffery Smith of Shelbyville, an SIU student, Joshua Reinbolt of Mineral Area College in Missouri, Riley Nade of Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, Gabrielle Showalter of SIU, Jenny Torres of Providence, Indiana, Gavin Turowski of Farmingdale, New York, and Teresa Palomares of SIU.

About the Fort Kaskaskia State Historic Site

LOCATION: At the confluence of the Mississippi and Kaskaskia rivers in Ellis Grove

HISTORY: Dates to French settlements in the 1700s; was where Lewis and Clark Expedition picked up supplies and men

TODAY: SIU Center for Archaeological Investigations Summer Field School excavating at the site 

MORE INFO: Visit cai.siu.edu for more about the excavation project 

