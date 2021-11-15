 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Du Quoin High School club goes 'TikTok' viral for kindness
alert top story
DuQuoin

Watch now: Du Quoin High School club goes 'TikTok' viral for kindness

DuQuoin High School’s Family Career and Community Leaders of America club recently went viral on TikTok for an act of kindness that touched a man’s heart.

The video, posted by Derrick Bower on Friday, has received over 1.4 million views and shows Bower expressing gratitude for the thoughtfulness of the students. 

“Thank you so much for what you are doing,” Bower said in the video. “You touched me today, you gave my kids something to eat tonight.”

The FCCLA club members were passing out $20 gift cards outside of the town’s grocery store for World Kindness Day. 

In one of the TikTok videos Bower posted, he said he stopped back by to thank the students for the gift card. He tears up during the video when he mentions that he didn’t know what he was going to do for dinner that night, so the students gave him a second gift card.

The students chose to spend money on the cards to re-invest in their community after a good year of fundraising, the card reads.

On TikTok, Bower starts crying in the video and says: 

People are also reading…

“I didn’t know how I was going to pay for dinner tonight,” Bower said. “I didn’t know what I was going to feed my kids, it was going to probably be ramen but…”

After the video went viral, Bower made another video thanking those who were calling the school to make additional donations. 

“This viral TikTok video ... from a recipient of their kindness shows how CTE and FCCLA is vital to students and communities nationwide and how we can help those around us,” the national FCCLA group posted on their Facebook.

Bower made another video showing that he bought two pumpkins, pinto beans, a dozen eggs, pork chops, ranch, cheese, deli meat and veggies.

A suspect in an armed robbery in West Frankfort is still at large.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Kallie Cox is a general assignments reporter for The Southern with interests in political science, crime and courts, immigration, and social justice. Kallie is a SIU student and joined the newsroom staff in 2021. kallie.cox@thesouthern.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Suspect in West Frankfort armerd robbery still at large

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News