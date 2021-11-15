Watch now: Du Quoin High School club goes 'TikTok' viral for kindness

DuQuoin High School’s Family Career and Community Leaders of America club recently went viral on TikTok for an act of kindness that touched a man’s heart.

The video, posted by Derrick Bower on Friday, has received over 1.4 million views and shows Bower expressing gratitude for the thoughtfulness of the students.

“Thank you so much for what you are doing,” Bower said in the video. “You touched me today, you gave my kids something to eat tonight.”

The FCCLA club members were passing out $20 gift cards outside of the town’s grocery store for World Kindness Day.

In one of the TikTok videos Bower posted, he said he stopped back by to thank the students for the gift card. He tears up during the video when he mentions that he didn’t know what he was going to do for dinner that night, so the students gave him a second gift card.

The students chose to spend money on the cards to re-invest in their community after a good year of fundraising, the card reads.

On TikTok, Bower starts crying in the video and says:

“I didn’t know how I was going to pay for dinner tonight,” Bower said. “I didn’t know what I was going to feed my kids, it was going to probably be ramen but…”

After the video went viral, Bower made another video thanking those who were calling the school to make additional donations.

“This viral TikTok video ... from a recipient of their kindness shows how CTE and FCCLA is vital to students and communities nationwide and how we can help those around us,” the national FCCLA group posted on their Facebook.

Bower made another video showing that he bought two pumpkins, pinto beans, a dozen eggs, pork chops, ranch, cheese, deli meat and veggies.

