Watch now: Grants expand Carbondale student horizons

Qin said participation in the summer program also has broadened his horizons.

“Last year I was able to see all of these different perspectives from students all over the world who enjoyed the same things I do. I was able to talk with them and think about what I want to do in the future. I think it really opened my mind to what’s out there in the world,” he said.

Michelle Wang is already building her own drone from scratch. She will need it for her MIT program which will require her to virtually race it through a simulated course against other students from around the country. She said not only will the summer course giver her new experiences beyond Legos and the robots she has previously built, but also will afford her an opportunity to experience the Ivy League school in case she includes it in her college considerations.

“I always thought MIT would be a bit far-reached for me, but we’ll see. I’ll probably apply there and just see,” she said.

Following each student’s activities they are required to submit a reflection on their individual program and what they experienced and learned.

In addition to the summer program, the Garwin Family Foundation also underwrites other local education programs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0