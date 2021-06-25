Watch now: Grants expand Carbondale student horizons

CARBONDALE — Teenagers and summer break. For many it is a time of sleeping in, enjoying a local swimming hole and just taking it easy, focusing on anything but academics. But for 10 students affiliated with Carbondale Community High School, summer is a time to explore topics ranging from number theory to artificial intelligence and pharmacology to climate change.
These students, all recipients of merit-based scholarships from the Garwin Family Foundation to attend selective summer enrichment programs, will be broadening their horizons and exploring possible career paths.
In what may be the only scholarship program of its kind nationally, the foundation covers tuition and some related costs for Carbondale students to participate or enroll in summer enrichment programs in science, technology, engineering and math at colleges and university including Stanford, Brown and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. This is the eighth year for the program.
“We sponsor high school students to go to prestigious summer programs that take what the students already know and demand even more of them,” explains Marsha Ryan of the Garwin Family Foundation. “It’s a gift to these students and gives them a chance to wander around within a topic that they know somewhat; but come out knowing so much more.”
Carbondale Community High School Principal Ryan Thomas said the program benefits both the students themselves and the school.
“Our students will have the opportunity to learn, create, and immerse themselves at some of the most distinguished academic institutions in the country. Their experiences at these institutions will open countless doors and create endless opportunities. It will also put CCHS students on display as some of the strongest in the country,” he said.
Students must go through a rigorous application process to receive funding from the Garwin Foundation including interviews as well as be accepted by a summer program approved by the foundation. Once approved by the foundation and accepted into the program, tuition, room and board and often transportation costs are covered by the foundation. With many of the programs held remotely this year, many related costs are being covered.
Sponsored students and their summer programs include:
Alexander Brown, junior, Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, Art and Design.
Arkaprabha Kolay, junior, University of North Carolina, Introduction to Programming with Machine Learning.
Longmei Ge, junior, University of Chicago studying The Pursuit of Happiness.
Yoonseo ‘Cuty’ Jung, freshman, Stanford University Pre-Collegiate Number Theory.
Minseo ‘Emily’ Jung, junior who recently transferred to the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy, University of Chicago, Economics.
Jason Qin, sophomore who recently transferred to IMSA, Awesome Math Summer Program, Algebra 2.5 and Numbers Sense.
Jayla Ware, junior, University of Florida-Gainesville, Climate Change Resilience.
Michelle Wang, sophomore, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Autonomous Air Racing.
Samuel Wang, sophomore, University of North Carolina, Introduction to Pharmacology.
Elaina Xiao, sophomore at IMSA, Stanford University, Artificial Intelligence.
Participating students said they are grateful for the opportunity to advance their studies.
“The Foundation is really helpful because I don’t have a lot of money sitting around and they really helped me,” said Samuel Wang who will explore the way ibuprofen and other pharmaceuticals work. “They covered the online cost, the application fee as well as the supplies so I don’t have to pay anything at all.”
Second-time recipient Jason Qin who will be studying advanced algebra and number sense this year, said in 2020 his eyes were opened to advanced mathematics.
“I wanted to have this experience again to further my understanding of mathematics and dive deeper into how things really work,” he said. “This is a program that I wouldn’t get to do without the foundation’s help.”
Qin said participation in the summer program also has broadened his horizons.
“Last year I was able to see all of these different perspectives from students all over the world who enjoyed the same things I do. I was able to talk with them and think about what I want to do in the future. I think it really opened my mind to what’s out there in the world,” he said.
Michelle Wang is already building her own drone from scratch. She will need it for her MIT program which will require her to virtually race it through a simulated course against other students from around the country. She said not only will the summer course giver her new experiences beyond Legos and the robots she has previously built, but also will afford her an opportunity to experience the Ivy League school in case she includes it in her college considerations.
“I always thought MIT would be a bit far-reached for me, but we’ll see. I’ll probably apply there and just see,” she said.
Following each student’s activities they are required to submit a reflection on their individual program and what they experienced and learned.
In addition to the summer program, the Garwin Family Foundation also underwrites other local education programs.