Watch now: Meet James Anderson, Carbondale's 5-year-old YouTuber

Meet James Anderson. Or as he is eager to tell you, James Williams Anderson III.

He is a 5-year-old homeschooler who likes to talk with people and who is always quick to share what he has learned.

“He’s ready, always ready,” his mom, Yemisi Anderson, said of her oldest son’s enthusiasm for life.

He already has his own channel on the popular online video sharing site, dubbed “Anderson Academy,” where he shares – teaches is perhaps a better word – preschool concepts including counting, the alphabet and even how to tie shoes.

“Doing the videos makes me excited. It’s called Anderson Academy,” young James boasts. “I make videos on my school days.”

Because of his drive, his mom often calls him “CEO.” She explained the nickname to him one day.

“Well, James,” she remembered telling him, “I believe you are going to own a business someday and you are going to do something great.”

His immediate response was to ask her what kind of business he could run now. Recalling a family member’s offhand suggestion that he have his own YouTube channel, Yemisi asked him if he would like to make a video teaching things to other kids. Again, he was ready.

The young creator selects his own topics. One of the first lessons was how to tie shoes. A lesson on the sign language alphabet followed.

“I’ll ask him, ‘What do you want to do for today’s video?’ and he will come up with something,” Yemisi said. “For the last few days, he’s been talking about waffles, so I guess a cooking video will be coming.”

She shoots the videos and just lets “James be James.”

“I don’t try to script him or correct him. When we poste the videos, I’m not editing out any imperfections. I let him talk and do his own little randomness,” his mom said.

Yemisi, who has a background in early childhood development, explained the point of the YouTube channel is not to seek fame or riches, but rather to harness James’ creativity and to provide positive videos for other families.

“This isn’t the typical content where you’ve got kids playing with toys or something like that. Instead, he’s teaching. If kids are going to be in screens, we want them to watch something educational,” she said.

Reaction to Anderson Academy has ranged from “It’s so cute and adorable,” to “This is really refreshing,” she added.

Plans are for warmer weather videos to include discoveries on hikes and lessons about one of his other passions, fishing. The goal is to post a new lesson each week, focusing on teaching preschool content and for the lessons to grow along with James.

For the young star of the videos, it’s all about having fun.

“Kids can watch them on their TV or they can watch them on the phone,” he said. “We’re going to make a bunch of videos.”

