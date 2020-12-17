Watch Now: SIU creates virtual tree tours

CARBONDALE — Even if you’re miles away from campus, you can now check out Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s eclectic variety of trees and learn more about them, courtesy of a new, free Virtual Tree Tour and a 360 Degree Virtual Tree Tour.

SIU has earned national recognition the past five consecutive years from the Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree Campus Higher Education (previously known as Tree Campus USA). Doing so requires that the university meet five sustainable campus forestry standards, including sponsoring service-learning projects.

In a typical year, about 150 or more of the region’s grade school students enjoy a guided tree walk around SIU, where they can scan the QR tree coding identification system for more information, learn to identify various trees and participate in other nature activities, courtesy of the Tree Campus Advisory committee, Plant and Service Operations Grounds Department and the SIU Forestry Club.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic makes that impractical in 2020, so campus officials decided to reach out to community members in another way with the virtual tree tour.