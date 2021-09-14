'We're desperate': Southern Illinois schools scramble to find substitute teachers

“This year’s been very challenging,” he said, adding that schools often have to turn to support staff to cover classes or ask teachers to give up their planning periods to be with students in another classroom.

“We’ve had aides in the district that have stepped in where we needed them and sometimes you see administrators in classrooms,” he said.

Wheeler said his calendar fills up quickly, sometimes even weeks in advance to substitute for teachers with planned absences.

“I could easily sub every day. I feel bad because I can’t help every time I am needed. I get about three calls a day,” he said.

He added that his coaching duties or other commitments often limit his ability to substitute for a full day.

“Sometimes I’ll tell them that I can only help until 2:30 because I have another commitment and they’ll tell me that they will take whatever help I can give them. The schools are scrambling very, very much and I can’t fathom how hard it is and stressful to get all of the classes covered,” Wheeler said.

Unity Point School Dean of Students Mary Beth Goff pointed to several reasons for the shortage of substitutes.