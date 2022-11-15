West Frankfort teacher gets second remedial warning from school board

WEST FRANKFORT — The school board of Frankfort Community Unity School District 168 held a special meeting on Monday evening in the gymnasium of Franklin Intermediate School to decide teacher Cody Hiller's future with the district.

Hiller was placed on administrative leave in October after allegedly refusing to allow a transgender student, who has remained unnamed, into the boys’ locker room at West Frankfort High School. He was given a remedial warning on Nov. 3 which allowed his return to work.

Hiller was then given a second remedial warning on Monday evening and then ordered to return to work. It is unclear as to why exactly Hiller was placed on administrative leave the second time, or when he was placed on leave.

Board President Keith Griffith read a statement from the board that told the crowd of more than 100 parents and members of the community that the board was acting within the confines of state and federal law.

Griffith started by saying that every child deserves to be treated with decent human dignity.

“It is the school’s duty to follow the law,” Griffith read.

The statement read: "Each person gets to decide who they are. Expensive litigation could close the school district. And, each student should be treated with kindness and respect."

After Griffith read the statement, he called the meeting to order. He opened the floor to public comments, saying the board could not respond to questions during the meeting.

About 17 people spoke during 90 minutes of comments.

Most of them were parents or grandparents who were concerned about their students and told the board to “do the right thing.”

"I’m disappointed in how you’ve done your jobs,” James Conyers said.

Bob Maragni, a teacher and coach in West Frankfort for 37 years, said he wanted to speak to support Hiller.

“Is it fair to discipline a teacher if the law doesn’t protect the rights of all students and teachers?” he asked.

“The rights of my grandchildren are being trampled on,” Brian Lenich said.

“It is clear this girl has rights, but all other religious beliefs and protected classes have rights,” Brandy Van Zandt said.

She then turned toward Hiller and thanked him for being a man of integrity.

Ben Wyant asked why the restrooms and dressing rooms had not all been made private as a way to protect all children. He is a contractor and believes they could build walls to make those areas private.

The board also accepted a letter of resignation from Clint Hawkins, who is the vice president of the school board. He submitted his letter of resignation on Nov. 3.

They will advertise to fill the position. If anyone is interested in filling the position, they should send a resume in before Dec. 15. They will interview candidates who apply by Dec. 15. Interviews will be on Dec. 19.